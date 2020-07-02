Ford announces deal with TomTom for next-generation predictive traffic system

Just days after unveiling the 2021 Ford F-150, the motor company has even more news left in the tank featuring a new partnership to power SYNC 4.

IMAGE: Ford

Many of us rely on real-time mapping systems as part of our daily drive. These location technologies can provide helpful alerts to reduce commute times, bypass the rush-hour bottlenecks, and reduce our carbon footprint. A new deal between Ford and the location technology company, TomTom, looks to take the daily commute to the next gear. Just days after Ford debuted the 2021 Ford F-150, loaded with plenty of advanced features, the motor vehicle company revealed a key partnership.

SEE: Hiring Kit: Computer Research Scientist (TechRepublic Premium)

Thursday, Ford announced that it had awarded TomTom a global, multiyear deal to build its next-generation traffic system. TomTom Traffic provides traffic data allowing drivers to better understand their commute and deviate accordingly in the event of heavy traffic or accidents. The latest system provides even more helpful information with predictive analytics via SYNC, the Bluetooth-enabled system that allows the information to flow between a smartphone and the vehicle.

The latest SYNC technologies can deliver "twice the computing power of the previous-generation system," according to Stuart Taylor, executive director of Ford's Enterprise Connectivity. The traffic platform is able to forecast traffic in advance by leveraging millions of daily driving hours logged by connected devices. The SYNC system's enhanced computing power is then leveraged to provide navigational updates to the system every 30 seconds.



"Automakers choose TomTom Traffic for its accuracy, freshness and reliability," said Antoine Saucier, managing director, TomTom Automotive, in a press release. "Ford's decision to include TomTom Traffic in its new SYNC connected vehicle technology is another step towards our vision of a world free of congestion."

SEE: Rural America is in the midst of a mental health crisis. Tech could help some patients see a way forward. (cover story PDF) (TechRepublic)

Ford's newly unveiled 2021 F-150 pickup and the Mustang Mach-E SUV will be the first two vehicles to receive the advanced technology system. The latest SYNC 4 will be standard on all new F-150 available later this fall. Advanced voice processing will allow SYNC 4 to understand and respond to more conversational requests many of us use to communicate with our digital assistants. The Mustang Mach-E will debut the SYNC 4A. This particular system utilized machine learning to understand the personal preferences of drivers.

"The all-new F-150 is Ford's flagship and the Mustang Mach-E is one of the industry's most exciting vehicles this year – both are leading the next automotive revolution of connected vehicles," Taylor said.

Innovation Newsletter Be in the know about smart cities, AI, Internet of Things, VR, AR, robotics, drones, autonomous driving, and more of the coolest tech innovations. Delivered Wednesdays and Fridays Sign up today

Also see