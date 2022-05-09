As more companies rely on remote access for employees, there is a greater need for strong identity access management software. Read this feature comparison of two top IAM solutions: ForgeRock and Okta.

ForgeRock and Okta are among the top IAM tools on the market today and provide many of the functions large and small companies need when initiating identity access management systems for their networks. ForgeRock and Okta each offer cloud-based technology solutions for businesses in need of security upgrades while still ensuring seamless sign-on experiences.

What is ForgeRock?

ForgeRock provides a comprehensive product suite of IAM tools, designed to eliminate the need for multiple logins while providing enhanced security for employees and consumers using a company’s online systems. Its IAM system works to limit the potential for fraud and security breaches while promoting ease of use. ForgeRock management services are AI-driven, allowing them to keep up with changing profiles and needs.

What is Okta?

Okta offers a full suite of IAM solutions that serve a multitude of needs for any company that depends on employee and consumer access to its online presence. Okta offers more than 7,000 “deep, pre-built integrations,” allowing secure connections across the board.

ForgeRock vs. Okta: Feature comparison

ForgeRock and Okta have a plethora of features that will bolster a company’s security while providing a smoother user experience for consumers and employees. Each has a well established security context and touts single sign-ons as a prominent feature. Okta, for example, claims that its sign-on function will reduce IT help desk calls by 75 percent.

Both IAM systems are also open source but feature numerous upgrades designed to enhance security and identity management. Strong user management tools, which help to build profiles through gathered data, also assist with access management. Okta’s services are more modular, with add-ons available as a company’s needs change and expand.

Feature ForgeRock Okta Single sign-on Yes Yes Multi-factor authentication Yes Yes API security Yes Yes B2B integration Yes Yes User management Yes Yes

Head-to-head comparison: ForgeRock vs. Okta

Multi-factor authentication

ForgeRock’s multi-factor authentication features a variety of authentication nodes, including one-time passcodes delivered by email or SMS. A native authentication app is available for iOS and Android devices.

Okta has many of the same features, but it also offers ThreatInsight, a function that will automatically block IP addresses that have been flagged by other companies and cataloged in Okta’s database, providing an extra measure of security for accounts and apps.

User management

The user management functions in ForgeRock and Okta are key to promoting strong user experiences that can be integral to increasing revenue for companies. ForgeRock states that its user management tools also give consumers control over their data and user preferences, giving them a measure of confidence and comfort.

Okta’s system will allow user profiles to be incrementally built by adding new profile data for required and optional information. Okta’s Expression Language can manage consumer attributes before storing them or handing them to other apps for access management. Okta’s system also features ways to bring new users into email marketing.

API security

Okta and ForgeRock boast robust application programming interface security that seeks to minimize any threat of unauthenticated and unauthorized users. ForgeRock’s Identity Gateway, for example, investigates the legitimacy of a user’s credentials in order to make sure the requested access is authorized. It can also regulate traffic spikes to reduce the chances of denial-of-service attacks.

Okta allows a company to manage APIs from a single point. Okta uses its Access Management tool to provide secure communications between APIs while assisting with scalability.

Choosing between ForgeRock and Okta

ForgeRock and Okta provide similar IAM services with numerous benefits from multi-factor authentication to robust user management tools that can enhance consumer experience and assist with building business and increasing revenue.

The user management functions in both IAM solutions are a huge plus, allowing client firms to create strong user profiles through gathered data that not only create a better user experience but also aid in establishing a more secure authentication for requestors.

ForgeRock is built to provide optimum resources for enterprise companies, with a full range of services. Okta is more scalable, an attractive feature for growing companies who can begin with a smaller IAM package and expand as their business expands.

The costs for ForgeRock and Okta does depend on the level of services needed, and it is recommended that companies interested in either reach out to discuss their individual needs and how the services could meet those requirements.