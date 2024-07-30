All businesses need branded email addresses, and small businesses and startups often need it to be as cheap as possible. To help, we rounded up the best legitimate ways to get a free business email address. All are secure and credible for professional use. Some are completely free, while others include free email accounts with products like domains, web hosting, and office software.

Best free business email addresses: Zoho Mail

Best for Gmail business email: Google Workspace

Best for a free email address with cheap domain purchase: IONOS

Best website builder with multiple free emails: Hostinger

Best for work email on your Outlook domain: Microsoft 365

Best for free business emails with advanced security: Proton Mail

Best for free temporary business email: Internxt

Free business email solutions at a glance

Provider Number of emails Condition Storage per user Free domain Learn more Zoho Mail Up to 5 users Have existing domain 5GB* ✘ Visit Zoho Mail Google Workspace 1 Subscribe to Google Workspace starting $6/mo 30GB–5TB ✘ Visit Google Workspace IONOS 1 Purchase domain and web hosting 2GB–50GB ✔ Visit IONOS Hostinger Up to 100 Purchase site builder plan 1GB per mailbox ✔ Visit Hostinger Microsoft 365 Up to 25 Subscribe to Microsoft 365 starting $6/mo 15GB ✘ Visit Microsoft 365 Proton Mail 1 Use a Proton Mail domain 1GB* ✘ Visit Proton Mail Internxt 1 Expires after 3 hours N/A ✔ Visit Internxt

*More storage available in paid plans

On a tight budget? You don’t have to worry about the extra expense of buying your own domain. Many of the providers here are also on our list of the best (legit) ways to get a free domain name.

Zoho Mail: Best free business email addresses Pros and cons Pros Cons Up to 5 free business email addresses on your domain

User-friendly and integrates with Zoho’s marketing, sales, and productivity tools

Password protection and expiry date with SecurePass

Paid plans from $1/mo & Workspace plans with productivity tools from $3/mo Must purchase a domain separately

Over 5 users requires paid plan

Minimal storage (5GB per user)

Fairly small 25MB attachment limit

Free version doesn't support internet messaging access protocol (IMAP)/ post office protocol (POP)/Active Sync (i.e., can’t use in other email apps) Visit Zoho Mail Key features of free Zoho Mail Create up to five free business emails on a domain you own.

Strong security and privacy capabilities.

Clean and modern interface for easy use.

5GB storage for each email account.

Easy integration with Zoho One, Zoho CRM (customer relationship management), Books and Zoho’s other cloud-based business, sales and marketing tools.

Scalable Workplace plans with business communication, collaboration and productivity tools comparable to Google Workspace or Microsoft 365. If you’re looking for free webmail for business, Zoho Mail takes one of the top spots as you can legitimately get up to five free business email accounts — provided you own a business domain name (e.g., yourbusiness.com) — no strings attached. Plus, it integrates seamlessly with more than 40 other Zoho apps for sales, marketing, project management, accounting and more, many of which also have free plans. Zoho Mail is the best option for free email addresses since you do not have to purchase a plan to get free emails. You’ll access your free Zoho Mail accounts through the Zoho Mail app, which is available on both desktop and mobile devices. However, plans don’t come with a domain name, so you’ll have to purchase one separately to use Zoho Mail for free, costing roughly $15–$20 per year, depending on the domain registrar. If you don’t have a domain name yet, find a great option for your company by checking out our list of the overall best domain name registrars for small businesses. The only other drawback here is that you can only receive and send emails through the Zoho Mail app — meaning that you can’t add your email accounts to other apps, like Gmail or Outlook, without a paid plan. However, the platform’s free forever email hosting plan can be used as long as you have your own domain, and you don’t exceed five email accounts. How to set up Zoho Mail Here’s how to set up a business account, free on Zoho Mail, in six easy steps: Register a domain name (if you haven’t already). You can check our top picks for domain registrars or explore free email domain providers. Visit Zoho Mail and enter your name, input an email address or phone number, and set a password to create your account. Scroll down below the pricing table to find the free plan option and click “Sign Up for Free On the next screen, click “remind me later” to delay the setup of multi-factor authentication (or follow the steps to set it up now). Next, choose either “Use my own domain” or “Get a domain” (you can also purchase a domain through Zoho during sign-up). Verify your domain to prove its validity. You’ll do this by adding Zoho name server records where your domain is hosted. It’s a bit technical, so for more details, read our guide on how to set up Zoho free email accounts. Update your mail records to officially receive emails from your domain. Zoho provides a one-click verification process for IONOS and GoDaddy domains. In the free-forever plan, you can create up to five business email addresses with 5GB of storage for each user. It comes with web email access, free mobile apps, and one of the best security systems for email hosting. Plus, you can scale with more email features and other productivity tools like Zoho Workplace or Zoho Projects as your business grows. Try it for free today. Visit Zoho Mail

Google Workspace: Best for Gmail business email Pros and cons Pros Cons 14-day free trial

Complete business productivity suite (Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, Calendar, Gmail, and more)

Strong cloud security features

Clean interface, and easy to use

Automatic translation features

Commitment-free, month-to-month Requires a Google Workspace plan and a domain

No end-to-end email encryption (try Proton Mail for the most security)

Domain isn’t included Visit Google Workspace Key features of free Gmail business emails Free business email and up to 30 email aliases from a Google Workspace subscription.

Tons of ready-made integrations with other business tools.

Comes with the full Google Workspace suite (with Google Docs, Slides, Sheets, etc.).

Beginner-friendly email interface.

Scalable plans with ample email storage (the most of any provider on this list).

Add your other accounts to see all your emails in one place.

Gmail features offer a ton of added functionality for small businesses — from sending and receiving money to tagging colleagues and clients in documents to streamline workflows (read our Gmail tips and tricks list to learn more). Gmail is the most-used email app by businesses worldwide and in the US with 1.8 billion users globally. While you can get a personal account for free, the business version that comes free in Google Workspace is feature-packed and well worth the cost of the plan. All apps come in Workspace plans, making it just as easy for a solopreneur with one account or a large team with hundreds to grow and scale their company. Gmail’s business email plans include the Google Workspace suite of productivity and collaboration tools. Among these are Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, video conferencing via Google Meet, calendar and business email via Gmail. If you need office software, getting free email accounts as part of your productivity suite will save you money over separate email hosting. Google Workspace is Google’s equivalent of the Microsoft 365 suite, and these are the top two contenders in the US and worldwide. Compare them head to head on our Google Workspace vs. Microsoft 365 review. If you don’t yet have a domain name, Google Workspace makes registering for one during the sign-up process easy. You can purchase a domain during the account creation process, which will automatically connect to your new custom email account, eliminating the headache of manually configuring domains and mail exchange (MX) records. How to set up Gmail Unlike some other options on this list, there is some cost involved in getting your email account through Google Workspace, including the purchase of a domain ($10–$15 per year) and a Google Workspace plan (from $6). Here’s how to set up your free email address using Google Workspace: Get a domain name from a top business domain registrar (or buy one when signing up for Google Workspace). Go to Google Workspace, sign up for a plan and number of users, and enter your contact info. Set up your administrative console from the Google Workspace homepage. Verify your domain (unless you purchase it during the checkout process). Create your business email address from the admin console by adding a user. Get the full breakdown, including step-by-step instructions on how to set up a business email, in our guide to setting up Gmail for business. Though not strictly a free email solution in the purest sense of the word — unless you opt for an @gmail address — Gmail and Google Workspace combine a powerful email with an industry-leading productivity solution at a very low cost, if you want to add your custom business domain. Visit Google Workspace

IONOS: Best for a free email address with cheap domain purchase Pros and cons Pros Cons Super-cheap: Domains from $1 the first year come with a free 2GB email account

Free private domain registration to protect your info and prevent phishing and spam

Intuitive webmail from any browser, or easily add to Outlook, Gmail, and other apps

Extremely responsive 24/7 support 2GB included is less than even Zoho Mail’s free version, so heavy users might have to pay to expand storage

Though cheap, it still requires purchase of a domain or hosting

Costs more vs Zoho to have multiple email addresses in one plan, such as for a small team Visit IONOS Key features of free IONOS business email Several products (domain, website builder, hosting, and so on) come with free business email accounts.

Free private domain registration to prevent spam and phishing.

Create free business email aliases that forward to your inbox.

Intuitive webmail browser with custom views, inbox, calendar, contacts, tasks and the ability to create multiple custom email signatures.

Use IMAP or POP to add your email to any app (e.g., Gmail, Apple Mail and so on).

Topnotch customer support 24/7.

Scalable storage and multi-user business email plans, or scale your team with Microsoft Exchange. IONOS is one of the top web hosting and domain registrars in Europe. It’s also one of the cheapest business email providers, making it a very affordable solution for startups and small businesses needing a business email address, web hosting, domains, and more. IONOS’ email hosting plans start as low as $1 per month and come with a free email domain. However, you can also get a free email account through IONOS by purchasing a business domain name for $1 for the first year. Getting your email free through IONOS starts with choosing a domain name. If you need help, read our article on how to choose a domain name for your business. You can get a free email account in IONOS’ website builder plans, web hosting plans, or with the purchase of a domain. How to set up IONOS email Here are the steps for getting your email when buying a domain on IONOS: Go to IONOS and search for your desired domain. Follow the steps to purchase the domain and create your IONOS account. In your IONOS dashboard, click on “Email,” select the “Mail Basic” plan on the next screen, then input your info to create your free email address on IONOS. (Optional) Add your new email to Outlook or Gmail (and other business email apps), following the instructions available to you in the IONOS knowledge base. IONOS has consistently been one of our top picks for domain and web hosting companies, in no small part because of their generous email plan included with hosting and high value. If you are looking for a scalable web hosting solution along with a robust business email presence at a reasonable cost, IONOS is a . Visit IONOS

Hostinger: Best website builder with multiple free emails Pros and cons Pros Cons Free business emails offered with all website hosting plans

User-friendly webmail interface

Seamless integration with ecommerce and marketing features

Site builder plan comes with site and email hosting already Only 1GB per mailbox, the least storage in free email plans on this list

No free plan or free trial

No shared calendars or collaboration tools, unlike Google and Microsoft Visit Hostinger Key features of free Hostinger business emails Free business emails and free domain in website builder plan.

Host up to 100 domains and get free email accounts for each one in your plan.

Intuitive, proprietary webmail interface.

Site builder plan comes with website hosting, email hosting, SSL and other features.

Artificial intelligence features throughout (one of the best AI website builders on the market).

Scale with standalone email plans with 10–50GB storage on Titan Email. Hostinger delivers a three-in-one punch of an AI website builder, web hosting and cheap email provider. In terms of reliability, speed, and site uptime, along with its free email plans, Hostinger is the uncontested winner — making it a better choice if you only need one account. One of Hostinger’s most exciting features is its AI integrations, available in its web builder plans. This is a powerful AI model, the same one that powers one of the most famous AI content writers ChatGPT. It helps create logos, website copy, and predict user behavior on Hostinger. How to set up Hostinger email Here’s how to set up your free email address on Hostinger: Subscribe to the website builder plan on Hostinger, create your account and claim your free domain name. After setting up, go to the hPanel and select the Emails section, then select your domain. Click on “Create email account” and enter the email address and password. Visit Hostinger Webmail to use your new business email. If your business needs a site builder or website hosting service in addition to business email, Hostinger provides free business email addresses with your website at a low cost. If you need a more robust business email plan, it costs only $1/mo for 10GB of storage or $2.99/mo for 50GB of storage. All of the website hosting plans include a free domain, which further enhances Hostinger’s exceptional value. Visit Hostinger

Microsoft 365: Best for work email on your Outlook domain Pros and cons Pros Cons Complete office software suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams, Publisher, Outlook—and more)

Outlook business email has the most advanced features (though this requires second tier and higher)

Higher storage and video conference participant limits in base than Google Workspace or Zoho Mail Workplace

Business-class email security No free domain name

Monthly billing option costs more

Must pay for a plan and a domain

Cluttered desktop interface due to vast number of features

Expensive for a large number of email accounts Visit Microsoft 365 Key features of free Microsoft emails Microsoft 365 plans include Microsoft Outlook for business email on a domain you own.

Intuitive mobile and desktop apps.

30-day free trial.

Add your other emails to Outlook to see everything in one place.

Create automated workflows with tasks and deadlines.

Inbox, appointments, calendar, contacts, tasks and more, and instantly create new entries for each from the dashboard.

Get desktop notifications of incoming emails.

Thousands of business app and software integrations.

50GB email storage in all plans, much higher than the standard.

Comes with full access to Microsoft 365 productivity tools. Similar to Gmail and Google Workspace, getting Outlook email through Microsoft 365 gives you the full Microsoft productivity suite, including the well-known Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. In addition, Microsoft 365’s software (and Outlook business email) is generally more advanced (but therefore also more complex and less intuitive) than Google Workspace. However, this does come at a higher cost, as most advanced features and automations require desktop versions, which come in the second plan. Choosing between Gmail and Outlook for business email? Read our detailed Gmail vs Outlook comparison to decide. Another advantage with Outlook is that it’s compatible with many other business integrations. Also, within the email interface, you’ll find many ways to automate the way your email is sorted and how to customize your interface view. For more details, read our list of the top Microsoft Outlook features that can improve your team’s productivity and efficiency. How to set up Microsoft 365 email Like Google Workspace, Microsoft 365 doesn’t come with a free domain name, so you’ll want to buy a business domain name before signing up. Here’s how to connect an existing domain to set up your Microsoft 365 (and Outlook business email) account: Head to Microsoft 365 to select a plan, then add your contact information, username, and payment information. Log in and choose “Go to setup.” Add and verify your business domain name (the video below shows how) Follow the rest of the setup wizard’s instructions. Create your Outlook business email address. For more detailed guidance, read our step-by-step instructions for how to create a business email on Microsoft Outlook. To create a professional email address for maximum brand credibility, use a custom domain name for email vs a generic one (e.g., outlook.com or gmail.com). However, there are times when you may want a temporary address or need to get started with a completely free business email. For this, we recommend Proton Mail for its business-class security — learn more below. The outlook.com domain is certainly a reputable one as a free email for your business, if you’re on a serious budget. But if you wish to have a professional domain — combined with the power of one of the industry’s leading productivity solutions — Microsoft 365 is a good choice, and worth the investment. Visit Microsoft 365

Proton Mail: Best for free business emails with advanced security Pros and cons Pros Cons Advanced security and privacy including end-to-end encryption, even on the free plan

Fully HIPAA and GDPR compliant

Encrypted contacts and calendar

Self-destructing emails (how cool is that)

Password-protected emails

1-click migration service

Bridge integrates Proton’s security with your third-party mail apps Can’t connect a branded domain without upgrading to a paid plan

Free plan storage is limited to 500MB

150 messages send limit per day in the free version Visit Proton Mail Key features of free Proton Mail emails Most advanced security features for email, including end to end encryption for HIPAAⓘ and GDPRⓘ compliance and self-destructing emails (email expiry).

Zero-access encryption so no one (not even Proton) can access your email or hand it over to anyone.

Proton Sentinel protection against cyberattacks.

Two factor authentication and hardware security keys to prevent unauthorized access.

Password protected emails.

Advanced tracking protection prohibits tracking pixels and hides your IP.

One-click email migration.

Free Protonmail.com email with 1GB storage. Proton Mail takes security very seriously. It is headquartered in Switzerland, so your account is protected by Swiss privacy and neutrality laws. It guarantees end-to-end and zero-access encryption — not just in your mail but in your Proton Contacts and Calendar as well. Proton encrypts mail sent to your recipients (even those not on Proton) with its password-protected email feature. Aside from encryption, Proton Mail allows self-destructing messages to be sent to any contact, even those not in the Proton system. Proton also automatically blocks tracking pixels and hides your IP, so your mail can’t be used to generate ads. To get all these features, create a free Proton Mail account. With this account, you’ll also get limited access to Proton’s Calendar, VPN and Drive. To upgrade your features, like access to a custom domain for your emails, purchase a Business account starting at €3.99 a month ($4.30 U.S.). You’ll also get up to 10 email addresses, 15GB of storage and unlimited messages. How to set up Proton Mail Here are the steps to get a free account with Proton Mail: Go to Proton and click “Create a free account.” Fill out your account information, including your username, then click “Get Proton for free” on the next page. Verify via captcha or email to complete setup of your free business email on Proton Mail. After creating your free email account on Proton, you can import your existing email to Proton’s servers using Easy Switch, which is a one-step email import solution. If security and privacy are of utmost importance to you and your business, there is nothing that touches Proton Mail and their unique and powerful security protocols. If you already own a domain, or are willing to purchase your business domain name and connect it with Proton Mail, it offers a powerful solution for secure business email. Visit Proton Mail

Internxt: Best for free temporary business email Pros and cons Pros Cons Disposable temporary email address and inbox effectively masks and protects email

Completely anonymous (no sign-up required) Can’t choose your username or domain name

May inadvertently lose access to emails you wanted to retain Visit Internxt Key features of free Internxt temporary emails Anonymous, private and free.

Temporary email address and inbox automatically get deleted after 3 hours of inactivity.

Great way to keep your business email free of spam, cyberattack and phishing emails. Let’s face it: digital tools like email apps are at constant risk today. From hackers and scammers to your typical unwanted spam, many small business owners are sick and tired of inboxes filled with messages they didn’t sign up for and don’t want. Temporary email accounts (aka disposable email addresses) are one way to cut down on this. Internxt is a highly-rated cloud storage service that, in addition to secure and private cloud storage and file sharing, offers free temporary email addresses with no sign-up or hassle required. Simply visit Internxt and use the email address and inbox that automatically appear. How to set up Internxt temporary email How to use Internxt’s temporary email address generator: Copy your disposable email address. Use the address on your desired service. Wait a few moments for a response or verification email. All emails received will appear in your inbox above. Use temporary email addresses for things like account verifications, downloads, accessing a webinar on demand, and other one-time events, like making an online purchase. This helps to keep your business email off of third-party lists and out of the hands of bad actors. In addition to a real business email account, Internxt is a great tool for keeping your business email clean and safe. Visit Internxt

How we evaluated the best free business email providers

The providers above can’t be fully compared apples-to-apples, as each platform is distinctly different. To be considered for this guide, providers had to either have a 100% free option or include free email alongside other products small businesses need, such as hosting or site builders. In addition, we used our own firsthand experience to select and rank providers based on customer support, ease of use, popularity and use cases.

SEE: Feature Comparison: Email Marketing Software and Services from TechRepublic Premium

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

How can I get a free business email without a domain?

If you don’t have a custom domain to use for email yet, we recommend using Outlook. You can create a free email address for your business that leverages the credibility of the Microsoft reputation with an Outlook extension, such as businessname@outlook.com. Then, when you’re ready, purchase a domain and set up a Microsoft business email to build your brand’s presence and reputation.

Can I create a professional email for free on my domain?

If you own a domain, you can create up to five free professional email addresses on Zoho Mail. If you don’t have a domain, you can purchase one through IONOS for $1 for the first year and get a free professional email address to use with your domain and additional email aliases for forwarding.

Which is better for business email: Outlook or Gmail?

Whether Outlook or Gmail is better for business email depends on the work email features you want and which productivity software (Google Workspace or Microsoft 365) you prefer. Gmail is the better option for collaborative teams (as is Google Workspace). Those looking for advanced features and automations may find that Outlook and Microsoft 365 are best.

Bottom line

Business emails on a custom domain provide the most brand credibility. If you own a domain, get up to five free email accounts in an intuitive app with Zoho Mail. Zoho also offers an excellent set of productivity tools, and as a possible alternative to Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 is worth consideration.

If you need multiple business email accounts, along with the full gamut of website hosting including WordPress, Hostinger offers it all. Its website hosting plans include 100 email addresses and 1GB storage plus a free domain name and web hosting for your website for as little as $2.99 per month. Hostinger is an all-around great value not only for emails, but for all hosting services, making it our top choice.