From data to devices: Strengthen your cyber defenses with these security policies

This article is courtesy of TechRepublic Premium.

It's always a good time to review your security policies and ensure protections are in place for users and the IT team.

Security is more important now than ever. IT teams need to build security into new systems as well as take a fresh look at existing operations. This collection of TechRepublic Premium policies will help you accomplish both tasks. These resources provide guidance for both the IT team and users and cover everything from data to devices.

Check out this list of policies from TechRepublic Premium and make sure your organization has all its security bases covered.

Security incident response policy This policy provides a helpful list of potential security risks, including emails, error windows and pop-up alerts as well as slow performance and unrecognized logins or VPN activity. It also outlines the steps that a company's security team should take in response to a potential attack or breach. Having a thorough and easy-to-understand policy will increase trust levels among users and encourage them to report suspicious incidents. View on TechRepublic Premium

Data encryption policy Data encryption translates data into another form or code so that only people with access can read it. How can you set permissions and implement encryption? This policy is here to help. IT defines the data protection requirements for all organization data accessed using, or stored on, any electronic device, computer, network or system, specifically for employees, users and IT staff. All electronic devices that access and/or store organization information, including portable and external hard disks and flash drives, are included within the scope of this policy and its requirements. View on TechRepublic Premium

Network security policy Net admins must protect a company's data and reputation which means defending the network against intruders. This policy covers workstations, servers, switches, routers, wireless access points and other devices used to create, access or modify company data. It covers configuration guidelines, physical security, operating system security, application security and procedural security. View on TechRepublic Premium