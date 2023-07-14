Looking for a project management solution for small to midsize companies? Here's our GanttPRO review to learn more about its features, pricing, and more.

Team collaboration tools Yes Time tracking Yes Gantt charts Yes Task management Yes Free plan Not available Import/export Yes Free trial 14 days Starting price $7.99 per user per month

Jump to:

There is no shortage of project management solutions on the market, but it is challenging to pick the right one for your needs. GanttPRO has emerged as one of the top project management apps for ease of use and a range of features. In this article, we explore some of the standout features of GanttPRO and highlight its pros, cons and pricing structure. We also share the top GanttPRO alternatives.

GanttPRO pricing

GanttPRO offers four pricing plans to meet the needs of different users. While there is no free plan offered by GanttPRO, you can sign up for the 14-day free trial. Here is more information about GanttPRO plans:

Basic

The Basic plan is priced at $7.99 per user per month with annual billing if you have more than five users. The price goes up to $9.99 per user per month with monthly billing. If you have fewer than five users, the price is $9.99 per user per month for annual or monthly billing.

The Basic plan is ideal for individuals or smaller teams that need basic project management tools, such as Gantt charts, board views and project calendars.

Pro

The Pro plan is priced at $12.99 per user per month for over five users with annual billing. The price goes up to $15.99 per user per month with monthly billing. If you have fewer than five users, the price is $15.99 per user per month for annual or monthly billing.

The Pro plan offers advanced project planning tools, including custom templates, automation tools, bulk changes and custom filters and fields.

Business

The Business plan is priced at $19.99 per user per month for over five users with annual billing. The price goes up to $24.99 per user per month with monthly billing. If you have fewer than five users, the price is $24.99 per user per month for annual or monthly billing.

The Business plan is for teams or organizations that need a comprehensive project management solution. With the Business plan, you unlock advanced tools such as time tracking, resource management, reporting, analytics, tracking overdue tasks and Jira cloud integration.

Enterprise

The pricing of the Enterprise plan is customized, so you will need to get in touch with the GanttPRO sales team for a quote. This plan is for organizations that need enterprise-level features such as enterprise onboarding, priority support, increased API limits and SAML single-sign-on (SSO).

Key features of GanttPRO

Interactive Gantt Charts

A GanttPRO review won’t be complete without mentioning its interactive Gantt charts feature (Figure A). Not only does this feature make this software visually appealing, but it also extends its functionality.

Figure A

With the interactive Gantt charts, users can easily create, edit, track and manage tasks using the drag-and-drop functionality. This feature provides better visibility of the project’s progress and keeps the team members up-to-date on the deliverables.

Task management

Users of GanttPRO get a variety of task management tools, including role assignment features. You can simply add a user from the contacts tab and then assign them the task. The admins also have control over user access. So with GanttPRO, you can assign different types of access rights, such as view-only or editing permission. You can also create and view task dependencies to check if the project is on track as scheduled. This tool helps provide an opportunity to fix any bottlenecks or hurdles to the project’s progress.

Time tracking

GanttPRO’s time tracking tools (Figure B) allow for manual entry for time tracking, or you can use this tool as a timer in the background. While time-tracking tools are offered by several other project management software, GanttPRO allows for some more customization. For example, you can streamline the time-tracking process by defining a default or fixed schedule for recurring tasks.

Figure B

Import/export

You can import and export project data (Figure C) using GanttPRO. This is a useful tool for sharing projects, uploading from a database, or when moving from another project management software to GanttPRO. You can export data to various formats, including CSV and PDF files. In addition, you can export data into charts, which can then be shared with clients and other stakeholders.

Figure C

Pros

Easy and intuitive user interface.

Responsive Gantt charts.

Feature-rich.

Support for agile project management.

Cons

No free plan.

Light on integrations.

Expensive for teams with fewer than five users.

GanttPRO integrations

Slack: Integration with Slack allows users to increase productivity and optimize processes by being able to work on two platforms — a messaging tool and a project management solution — at the same time.

Integration with Slack allows users to increase productivity and optimize processes by being able to work on two platforms — a messaging tool and a project management solution — at the same time. Jira Cloud: With the Jira and GanttPRO integration, you get complete two-way synchronization, including all task and subtask data. As Jira offers more advanced tools, you can use it for more complex projects or multiple projects.

With the Jira and GanttPRO integration, you get complete two-way synchronization, including all task and subtask data. As Jira offers more advanced tools, you can use it for more complex projects or multiple projects. MS Teams: With integration with MS Teams and GanttPRO (Figure D), users can get their GanttPRO notifications in MS Teams channels and create or edit tasks and comment on them on MS Teams.

Figure D

Is GanttPRO easy to use?

Yes, GanttPRO is easy to use with its intuitive user interface and organized layout. Users who are not familiar with Gantt charts might need some time to get used to the software. GanttPRO also offers one-on-one support and an extensive learning center to help users get the most out of the software. You also get pre-built templates to help you get started with common tasks.

Is GanttPRO safe to use?

With GanttPRO, you get several security features to keep your project data safe. All the data gets stored on Microsoft Azure Cloud, which is one of the most secure servers. In addition, all the data is encrypted using SSL on a private network. You also get access to two-factor authentication (2FA) and single-sign-on (SSO) security features.

Who is GanttPRO best for?

GanttPRO is ideal for small teams looking for a project management app that can get them up and running quickly. If you like using Gantt charts, you will appreciate the interactive version offered by GanttPRO. You also get other project views, time tracking, project data import/export and other advanced tools that make GanttPRO a solid choice for small businesses, freelancers, startups and solopreneurs.

If GanttPRO isn’t ideal for you, check out these alternatives

While GanttPRO offers an intuitive user interface and highly responsive Gantt charts, it is not ideal for all users. Unlike many project management solutions, GanttPRO doesn’t offer a free plan. The pricing structure is also not ideal for teams with fewer than five users, and there are limited tools for workflow management. Fortunately, there are several worthy alternatives to GanttPRO:

GanttPRO TeamGantt Wrike ClickUp Gantt charts Yes Yes Yes Yes Time tracking Yes Yes Yes Yes Task management Yes Yes Yes Yes Free plan No Yes Yes Yes Workflow management Limited Limited Yes Yes Starting price $7.99 per user per month $19.00 per user per month $9.80 per user per month $5.00 per user per month

TeamGantt

TeamGantt is another project management app focused on Gantt charts. With TeamGantt, you get straightforward pricing, more third-party integrations and better team collaboration tools. You also get more advanced project management tools, with TeamGantt making it slightly more suitable for larger teams.

Wrike

Wrike is known for its excellent team collaboration features and highly visual interface. It is ideal for users or teams that need a lot of collaborative work. It’s also versatile software that can be used by businesses of all sizes. Just keep in mind that several project management features in Wrike are only available in higher-priced plans. These include time tracking and Gantt charts.

ClickUp

While GanttPRO is focused on Gantt charts, ClickUp is a more comprehensive project management tool offering a wider range of use cases. It is also more customizable and less expensive compared to GanttPRO. The drawback of ClickUp is that it can have a steep learning curve, especially for its advanced tools.

Review methodology

To review GanttPRO, we looked at several aspects of the software, including its initial setup, ease of use, scalability, third-party integration capabilities, pricing and value for money. With our hands-on review of GanttPRO, we were able to assess its core and advanced features. In addition, we looked at customer reviews to factor in their experience using the software.