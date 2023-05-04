Now you can finally have enough cloud storage for all your enormous video, music and image files.

TL;DR: You won’t ever have to worry again about finding room for all of your gigantic media files. A lifetime subscription to 1TB of Koofr Cloud Storage is currently on sale for only $139.99.

Whether a small-to-medium company, self-employed consultant or freelancer, chances are you have massive business files that are hogging space on your local hard drive and cloud storage. Fortunately, you don’t have to worry any longer about buying larger drives or upgrading your cloud subscription. You can get all the space you need for gigantic graphics, videos, music files and more with a lifetime subscription to 1TB of Koofr Cloud Storage.

The subscription offers an incredibly roomy 1TB of online storage and allows you to transfer an unlimited number of files no matter how big they are. Security is no problem because files are encrypted from the moment you transfer them.

There are also tools to help you find and delete duplicate files, rename them in batches and much more. Plus, it’s easy to use; just hook it up to any existing accounts you have such as Google Drive Dropbox, OneDrive or Amazon for automatic syncing. It’s easy to see why Koofr has earned a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on Capterra, G2 and GetApp.

Although you do need an existing Koofr account to take advantage of this promotion, it is a very simple matter to create one for free. You’ll love the convenience of being able to access all of your files in one place, from the mobile browser on your phone or tablet, the desktop Koofr app or WebDAV. Private cloud storage has never been so safe or simple.

You’ve got far more productive ways to use your company funds than buying larger hard drives or ever-growing cloud subscriptions, and more important things to deal with in your business than wasting time on file storage issues.

Get a lifetime subscription to 1TB of Koofr Cloud Storage today while it’s available for only $139.99.

Prices and availability are subject to change.