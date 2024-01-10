Management consulting firm Bain & Company is the No. 1 company to work at, followed by NVIDIA, according to Glassdoor’s 100 Best Places to Work – US 2024 list. This is the 16th time Bain & Company has appeared on the list and the sixth time the company has ranked in the top spot, according to Glassdoor. Google, at No. 26, is the only other company to make the list every year. Bain & Company also took the top spot on Glassdoor’s 50 Best Places to Work – UK 2024 list.

The 16th annual Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback on Glassdoor by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer over the past year. The awards feature employers in the U.S. and the U.K. in industries including technology, finance, consulting, biotech and pharmaceuticals, and retail. Winners are ranked based on a five-point scale, with five being the highest rating, the company said.

Top 10 best companies to work for in the U.S. in 2024

These rankings recognize employers in the U.S. with 1,000 or more employees.

Bain & Company (4.8 rating out of 5) NVIDIA (4.7) ServiceNow (4.6) MathWorks (4.6) Procore Technologies (4.6) In-N-Out Burger (4.6) VMware (4.5) Deltek (4.5) 2020 Companies (4.5) Fidelity Investments (4.5)

Glassdoor Lead Economist Daniel Zhao told TechRepublic that all of the tech companies in the top 10 this year have ranked on the list in previous years, except Deltek, which is new to the list in 2024. “NVIDIA has ranked among our Best Places to Work nine times, more than any other tech company currently in the top 10,” he said.

Twenty-six employers are newcomers to the 100 Best Places to Work 2024, including Samsara (No. 29, 4.5), Lenovo (No. 77, 4.3) and Texas Children’s Hospital (No. 94, 4.3).

Twenty-eight employers absent from the 2023 list are rejoining in 2024, including Apple (No. 39, 4.4), Nike (No. 96, 4.3), E. & J. Gallo Winery (No. 83, 4.3), and Marriott International (No. 80, 4.3).

Top 5 best small and medium U.S. companies to work for in 2024

These rankings recognize employers in the U.S. with fewer than 1,000 employees.

Whatnot (4.8 rating out of 5) WebBank (4.8) Axios HQ (4.7) Events.com (4.7) Notion Labs (4.7)

Among the 50 Best Small & Medium Places to Work 2024, 39 employers are newcomers including Whatnot (No. 1, 4.8), Placer.ai (No. 27, 4.4) and YETI (No. 44, 4.4). Two employers absent from the 2023 list rejoined in 2024: NetWorth Realty (No. 6, 4.7) and Venterra Realty (No. 50, 4.3).

Top 5 large U.K. companies to work for in 2024

Bain & Company (4.8) Mastercard (4.8) Housing 21 (4.7) Equal Experts (4.7) Netcompany (4.6)

Commonalities in the top companies and surprising results

Zhao told TechRepublic that, while every company is different, they see a few commonalities in companies named the Best Places to Work in 2024. “These include flexibility, transparency and opportunity for career advancement. Employees at NVIDIA, ServiceNow and VMware, in particular, often comment on the company’s benefits, innovative products and strong company culture,” he said.

One thing that Zhao found surprising was a decline in tech companies on this year’s list “and the absence of many major tech players,” compared to last year’s list. “Tech had a difficult 2023 with layoffs and employers calling for stricter return-to-the-office guidelines, which have taken some of the shine off of (working in) the tech industry,” he explained.

Employees have the floor

When employees submit reviews to Glassdoor, they are asked to share their opinions, both positive and negative; they are also encouraged to provide advice to management. In addition, employees are asked to rate how satisfied they are with their employer overall and rate their CEO and key workplace attributes including career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management, and work-life balance, the company said.

Further, employees are asked whether they would recommend their employer to a friend, and if they believe their employer’s six-month business outlook is positive or negative, or if they have no opinion.

The current Glassdoor research found that 79% of employees said they are “ok” or “satisfied” with their jobs and companies.

This year, job seekers are increasingly looking for job security and stability, Zhao observed. “After a year of recession fears and layoffs,” he said, “job seekers are looking for companies that can offer good growth opportunities but also stability in case the economy slows further.”

Methodology

Employees’ Choice Award winners for the Best Places to Work 2024 are determined using Glassdoor’s proprietary awards algorithm, and each employer’s rating is determined based on the quantity, quality and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews submitted by current and former employees between October 18, 2022, and October 16, 2023, according to the company.

During the year-long eligibility period, employers considered for the large list must have received at least 75 ratings. Employers considered for the small and medium list must have received at least 30 ratings for each of the nine workplace attributes (overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend, and six-month business outlook). And, employers considered for the U.K. list must have received at least 30 ratings for each of the nine workplace attributes and have at least 1,000 employees at the end of the eligibility time frame, according to Glassdoor.