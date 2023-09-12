In a new survey, tech firms received high marks for making employees feel valued, fostering inclusive environments, and offering learning and career growth programs.

In a new survey, tech firms received high marks for making employees feel valued, fostering inclusive environments and offering learning and career growth programs.

Dropbox received the highest ranking among tech companies for culture and values, according to a survey by Glassdoor, the company rating site revealed Tuesday. The rankings were based on input from employees.

“We decided to compile this list after running a poll to the Glassdoor community that revealed that 85% of professionals have experienced a toxic workplace culture,” Glassdoor lead economist Daniel Zhao told TechRepublic. “This list is intended to help job seekers and employees find companies that align with their values and are doing company culture right.”

Jump to:

Top 10 tech companies for culture and values

Glassdoor’s 10 highest-rated tech companies for culture and values are as follows (five is the highest rating possible):

Glassdoor’s research revealed a surprising fact: Some of the “household name” tech companies didn’t crack the list, Zhao observed. “However, the 10 companies that did appear on the list stand out as putting their culture and values first.”

For example, Zhao cited the fact that “Dropbox offers a unique program called Gratitude Post, where employees can send each other notes that include messages of gratitude, while Samsara offers its employees various Wellness Days to relax, recharge and prioritize their mental health.”

In the blog post about the findings, Zhao noted that previous Glassdoor research found that an organization’s culture and values are the most important drivers of employee satisfaction, and the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t changed that fact, despite that workplaces continue to evolve.

NVIDIA and MathWorks also made Glassdoor’s list of the overall 10 best large companies to work at earlier this year.

What is a healthy workplace?

“A healthy workplace is one where people feel valued and can bring their authentic selves to work every day,” Zhao said. “If you feel like a company doesn’t allow you to be yourself, that’s a red flag. Nobody wants to work at a place they feel is toxic, which is why it’s important to research companies and ask questions about the culture when applying for a job.”

A healthy culture and a strong set of values provide a positive employee experience and help with retention, productivity and reputation.

What constitutes a toxic work culture?

A toxic work culture is a hostile environment where employees are made to feel intimidated, offended or even unsafe being their authentic self at work, according to Zhao.

“Signs that a workplace’s culture is toxic include negative or hurtful comments from managers or peers, poor work-life balance, a culture of gossip, unfriendly competition with colleagues and so on,” he said. “Toxic culture undercuts employee engagement, impacts productivity and crushes job satisfaction.”

Gender-related stats

A significant portion of male and female professionals acknowledge previous exposure to companies with toxic work cultures; however, more women (91%) said they’ve experienced a toxic work culture than men (79%), according to the survey.

Age groups

In his blog post, Zhao noted that when he looked at age groups, ” … it’s curious that younger professionals were less likely to say they’ve worked at a company with a toxic culture, compared to older respondents.”

This may be due to younger employees having fewer jobs, he explained. Other reasons might be that more companies are instituting changes to eliminate toxicity at work, or that this is due to more people working remotely.

Industry-related stats

The survey revealed that industries with the most toxic cultures are marketing (97%), healthcare (95%) and insurance (93%).

It’s a good time to be working at a tech company. Tech firms are ” … notorious for offering fancy perks, fun offices, and strong company culture,” Zhao noted in his post. “In fact, culture and values for the tech industry were rated a 3.70 out of 5 on average on Glassdoor compared to the national average of 3.58, or 3% higher.”

Tech firms also “stand out for doing company culture right,” Zhao added. “From fostering inclusive work environments to providing benefits like hybrid or remote work, learning and growth opportunities, and mentorship programs, these employers have prioritized culture – and employees notice.”

Methodology

Glassdoor compiled its 10 highest-rated tech companies for culture and values based on ratings on the site from U.S.-based full employees between Jan. 1, 2023, and Aug. 30, 2023. The ranking includes U.S.-based tech companies with more than 1,000 employees and with a minimum of 50 culture and values ratings during the time period.