Gone phishing: Why summer brings increased security threats to the enterprise

Employees working away from the office, including over vacation, could increase the chance of network compromise.

Why phishing remains a critical cyber-attack vector Spear phishing emails targeting business users are so well-crafted they should be called "laser" phishing attacks, says Microsoft's Cybersecurity Field CTO Diana Kelley.

Summer often brings a more leisurely pace to many businesses, as employees often go on vacation or work remotely more frequently, relative to the rest of the year. But these trends may have a negative impact on enterprise security, according to LastLine's Risks and Riptides Survey, published Thursday.

Though nearly half (47.1%) of cybersecurity or infosec professionals surveyed said they have not witnessed a pattern to the seasonality of attacks, of those who said they do, 58% see more threats in summer than in other seasons, with autumn the second-most cited, followed by winter and spring.

Likewise, phishing attacks are the most cited (46.5%) as increasing in the summer, as attackers may be hoping to catch employees off guard, or at a minimum, with less vigilance than in other parts of the year. Malware is a close second at 43.5%, with spear phishing at 26.4% and ransomware at 24.1%.

SEE: Phishing and spearphishing: An IT pro's guide (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

Notably, the survey indicated that "nearly 20 percent of respondents indicated that more than 50% of employees work from outside the office at least 5 days throughout the summer, including while on vacation." The potential risk for this could be a strong case for not working during vacation.

Being outside the office is not necessarily an indication of working from home—it could be in a coffee shop, or other location, on public Wi-Fi, which is more susceptible to being compromised by hackers.

The survey indicates that 34% of security pros believe the increase in threat activity is related to employees working remotely. "Nearly a third (32%) say that their network is "much less

defined in the summer" because more people are working remotely," the report said.

Connecting to public, unsecured Wi-Fi networks is the biggest concern, with 68.1% of security professionals concerned about potential attacks that leverage these connections. Phishing is second at 46%, with employees leaving computers accessible and unlocked in a public location at 43%.

For more, check out "30% of employees have lost a work device while on vacation" on TechRepublic.

Cybersecurity Insider Newsletter Strengthen your organization's IT security defenses by keeping abreast of the latest cybersecurity news, solutions, and best practices. Delivered Tuesdays and Thursdays Sign up today Sign up today

Also see

Getty Images/iStockphoto