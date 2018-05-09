Google Assistant: A cheat sheet

The next generation of computing, according to Google CEO Sundar Pichai, will be marked by a shift from "mobile-first to AI-first." For Google, that shift will be built upon its AI-powered intelligent assistant, Google Assistant. The launch of this software has implications for individual users, but it also signifies a new strategy by Google to connect many of its businesses together with a common thread.

To help smartphone users, AI fans, and enterprise decision-makers understand the features of Google Assistant, and why it matters, we've put together the most important details and resources in this cheat sheet. This is a "living" article that will be updated and refreshed as new, relevant information becomes public.

Executive summary

What it is: Google Assistant is a conversational, voice-activated digital assistant created by Google that can perform actions on behalf of a user and provide contextual information.

Why it matters: Google Assistant is important because it is the linchpin in Google's AI-first strategy for the future, and will likely come to define how users interact with almost all of Google's core products.

Who does it affect: Consumers who are invested in the Google ecosystem will be affected by this, as will other smartphone manufacturers who may be prompted to create or acquire their own competing AI product.

When is this happening: Google Assistant was first unveiled at the 2016 Google I/O developer conference in May 2016, and it was first available on the Google Pixel phone on October 20, 2016. At the 2017 Google I/O conference, Google Assistant support for iPhone was announced.

How to take advantage of Google Assistant: Currently, Google Assistant is available on a few premium Android handsets, the iPhone, Google Home, Google's smart chat app Allo, Android TV, some Wear OS smartwatches and devices, and certain cars with Android Auto integration.

What it is

Google Assistant is a voice-activated virtual assistant, first introduced by Google at the 2016 I/O conference in California. Much like Amazon's Alexa, Apple's Siri, or Microsoft's Cortana, the Google Assistant provides contextual information and performs actions such as booking a restaurant reservation or sending a message on behalf of the user. Smartphone users can also type requests to Google Assistant if they don't want to use voice input.

To perform its functions, Google Assistant relies on artificial intelligence (AI) technologies such as natural language processing and machine learning to understand what the user is saying, and to make suggestions or act on that language input. Google Assistant is the foundational piece of Google's "AI-first" strategy that CEO Sundar Pichai discussed at a 2016 Made by Google event.

Before Google Assistant, Google created another digital assistant software known as Google Now. And, while Google Now is technically still in operation, there are some subtle differences between the two platforms. Google Now operates within an app available on Android or iOS, while Google Assistant is currently exclusive to certain products like Google Allo and certain smartphones. As CNET's Sarah Jacobsson Purewal pointed out, Google Assistant can perform all of the actions that Google Now can, but it is more conversational and uses a deeper level of AI. However, some have called for an integration of the two voice assistants for stronger usability.

The goal of Google Assistant, Pichai previously said, is to "build a personal Google for each and every user." Google Assistant will eventually be the connective tissue among all of Google's core software and hardware products.

Why it matters

Google Assistant matters more for what it represents in terms of the future of Google's approach to consumer products than for what features it has or what it can do. As noted above, Google believes that, just as the tech world moved from web to mobile, the next stage in that evolution is to move from mobile to AI.

As hardware becomes more commoditized, smartphone manufacturers must compete on what they can provide through next-generation software and AI. Not only that, but they also must build out an ecosystem of products and devices that share access to this AI. Google Assistant is embedded in various Android phones, but it also works in its smart chat app, Allo, and is a key part of its Google Home smart speakers and various device apps.

Other companies are following a similar trajectory. Samsung recently purchased Viv Labs and plans on embedding conversational interfaces in its devices and home appliances. Microsoft put Cortana in the Xbox One to bring voice commands to gamers, and Apple is integrating its personal assistant, Siri, into more of its products as well.

Who does this affect?

The advent of Google Assistant, first and foremost, affects consumers in the Google ecosystem. Smartphone users who purchase an eligible Android phone, or fans of smart home devices like Google Home, will be able to use Google Assistant to stay more connected and automate many parts of their daily lives. A single Google Home with Google Assistant can recognize multiple users' questions or commands, provide proactive assistance, and offer hands-free phone calls. The Google Assistant can also push visual responses from a Google Home request to a user's smartphone or certain connected televisions and smart displays, while also being able to stream music.

However, being that Google Assistant works with SmartThings, and is also available on the iPhone and in some Android Auto-enabled vehicles, the technology has a pretty broad reach. Users can even link a Chromecast device to their Google Assistant.

Developers will also be affected by Google Assistant, as it opens up a whole new realm of possibilities for AI-powered services. Google has also released a Google Assistant SDK, aimed at hardware vendors and developers who can use it to integrate Google Assistant into their products.

Other smart home device manufacturers will also be affected by Google Assistant, as it adds another major player to the market. Amazon Alexa, despite its strong lead with the Amazon Echo and Dot, is facing major competition in home automation from Google Home as the ecosystem continues to grow.

When is this happening?

Google first announced Google Assistant in May 2016 at the 10th annual Google I/O developer event at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. In September 2016, one of the first previews of Google Assistant came with the launch of Google Allo, the smart messaging app.

The first phone that took advantage of Google Assistant, the Google Pixel phone, was unveiled on October 4, 2016. That same day it opened for preorders, and it arrived in stores on October 20, 2016.

Google Home, which also utilizes Google Assistant, became publicly available on November 4, 2016.

Google Assistant continues to updated regularly with new features and integrations.

How to take advantage of Google Assistant

Users who want to take advantage of Google Assistant must purchase one of the products that offers the digital personal assistant as a feature—Google Home, one of the various smartphones it supports, a Wear OS device, an Android TV, an Android Auto vehicle with Assistant support, or the chat app Google Allo. Once a user has begun using it along with their Google account, it is important to use it often to improve the quality of information it provides.



Users trigger Google Assistant to start listening by saying "Hey Google" or "OK Google." In the past, users had to say one of these phrases every time they wanted to trigger the assistant but a new feature called Continued Conversation, unveiled at the 2018 I/O developer conference, allows for actual back-and-forth conversations, as Assistant can pick up on cues in the conversation to keep listening for commands.

While it could initially only perform a single task, ahead of Google I/O 2018, the firm announced a new feature called Routines that will allow the Assistant to handle a string of multiple actions with a single voice command. One example of this would be to say "Hey Google, I am home," which could trigger lights to come on and music to start playing.

Google Assistant can open apps, make suggestions, tell you the weather, play music, set reminders, and more—all of which is typically possible with other digital assistants. But with a new technology called Duplex, unveiled during the 2018 I/O keynote, Google Assistant can now also make calls and schedule appointments for you. During the I/O keynote, a live demo had Assistant call a hair salon to book an appointment for a woman. On the phone, Assistant sounded like a real person, responded to proper verbal cues, and was able to book a specific service within a certain time frame.

Currently, Google Assistant supports 30 languages, and has six different voices to choose from—one of which is that of award-winning musician John Legend. Many of the newest actions available for Google Assistant can be found within the Explore feature.

Developers and businesses who wish to sign up to work with the embeddable SDK can get started here.

