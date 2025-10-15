Image: Alwie99d/Adobe

We’ve all been there: the endless back-and-forth emails just to find a simple time to meet. Now, Google is stepping in to address this common workplace frustration, leveraging its advanced AI.

The company has rolled out a new Gemini-powered scheduling tool for Gmail, designed to alleviate the pain of finding a time to meet. The new feature, called “Help me schedule,” automatically suggests meeting times based on your Google Calendar and the context of your email, removing the usual back-and-forth that comes with planning meetings.

According to Google’s Workspace blog, the new feature detects when you’re trying to set up a meeting within an email thread and presents a “Help me schedule” button in Gmail’s toolbar. Once selected, Gemini uses the information in your message and your calendar availability to generate suggested time slots.

“Gemini suggests meeting times based on your Google Calendar and the context of the email. The time suggestions are added directly to your reply, so the other person can choose what works best,” the company explained in a blog post.

Once the recipient selects a preferred time, a Calendar invite is automatically created for everyone involved. The feature currently supports only one-on-one scheduling, not group meetings.

Customizable and context-aware

What sets Gemini’s new tool apart is its ability to interpret email context and provide personalized suggestions.

The Google Workspace blog noted, “If someone asks for a 30 minute meeting next week, Gemini will recommend time slots that fit your availability.”

Users can also add, remove, or edit the proposed time slots before inserting them directly into their reply email. This approach helps cut down the time spent coordinating across time zones or juggling busy calendars. Once the other party chooses a time, both sides instantly get the event added to their Google Calendar, no extra steps needed.

Rolling out to Workspace and AI Pro users

The rollout of “Help me schedule” begins this month for Google Workspace customers. According to Google, the feature will appear gradually on rapid release domains starting Oct. 13, 2025, and on scheduled release domains beginning Oct. 28, 2025.

The tool will be available for Workspace tiers, including Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as Google AI Pro and Ultra, and Gemini Business and Enterprise users.

For eligible users, the feature will be on by default, and admins can manage access through the Workspace Help Center.

The addition of AI scheduling in Gmail reflects Google’s ongoing mission to make productivity tools more intelligent and seamless. Instead of switching between apps or copying meeting links, users can now schedule directly in the flow of an email conversation.

