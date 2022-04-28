Improve your graphic design skills with these classes. You'll learn how to use some of the most important tools in the business.

As the world continues to shift toward the gig economy, more and more companies are searching for freelancers for work. That has put a number of freelancing skills in especially high demand. According to Upwork’s most in-demand skills for freelancers in 2022, graphic design is right at the top of that list.

Design is essential for many business aspects, from quality websites to compelling marketing materials. If you have a little extra time and you’d like to start a side hustle, learning graphic design is a great way to do it. With The 2022 School of Graphic Design Bundle, you’ll be well on your way.

This bundle includes eight courses from some of the web’s top instructors, including Phil Ebiner (4.6/5 instructor rating), Abdullah Yildiz (4.4/5 rating), and Cristian Doru Barin (4.7/5 rating). Through their instruction, you’ll get familiar with some of the most important design tools today, including Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Pro, Figma and more.

In one course, you’ll work on 40 real-life Photoshop projects, creating a wide variety of things from Facebook Ads and YouTube thumbnails to newsletters, business cards and more. As you work, you’ll create professional Photoshop workflows that you can incorporate into your own work. You’ll learn the essential principles of UI and UX while working with Figma and explore productivity hacks and little-known secrets to streamline your video editing and production in Premiere Pro. There are even guides to mobile app design and creating your first NFT.

Turn your creativity into a profitable side hustle.

