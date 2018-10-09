The best WordPress plugins: A guide for businesses

WordPress is used by 31.9% of active websites, according to a W3Techs survey. If your business uses this content management system (CMS), you might be overwhelmed when trying to decide which WordPress plugins to use because there are more than 56,000 options; this list of highly rated WordPress plugins for site optimization, SEO, security, site design, backups, and media tools helps take some of the guesswork out of that process.

Note: The plugins' user ratings and active installation stats are from the WordPress site.

SEE: Hiring kit: User experience specialist (Tech Pro Research)

Site optimization

WP-Optimize

Key features : This WordPress plugin cleans up site databases by removing unnecessary data, defragments MySQL tables, performs weekly cleanups, automatically performs optimizations, and more.

: This WordPress plugin cleans up site databases by removing unnecessary data, defragments MySQL tables, performs weekly cleanups, automatically performs optimizations, and more. Pricing : $0-$179/year

: $0-$179/year User rating : 5 out of 5 stars

: 5 out of 5 stars Active installations: 800,000+

W3 Total Cache

Key features : This WordPress plugin utilizes features like content delivery network integration to reduce page load times for site visitors; it also improves SEO.

: This WordPress plugin utilizes features like content delivery network integration to reduce page load times for site visitors; it also improves SEO. Pricing : Free

: Free User rating : 4.5 out of 5 stars

: 4.5 out of 5 stars Active installations: 1+ million

Jetpack

Key features : This WordPress plugin is a general optimization booster that features services for design, marketing, and security, as well as providing expert support via their support forum or a "global team of Happiness Engineers."

: This WordPress plugin is a general optimization booster that features services for design, marketing, and security, as well as providing expert support via their support forum or a "global team of Happiness Engineers." Pricing : $0-$299/year

: $0-$299/year User rating : 4 out of 5 stars

: 4 out of 5 stars Active installations: 5+ million

MonsterInsights

Key features : This WordPress plugin is designed to connect your site toGoogle Analytics so you can easily see statistics about how your website is being found and used by visitors.

: This WordPress plugin is designed to connect your site toGoogle Analytics so you can easily see statistics about how your website is being found and used by visitors. Pricing : $0-$499/year

: $0-$499/year User rating : 4 out of 5 stars

: 4 out of 5 stars Active installations: 2+ million

Broken Link Checker

Key features : This WordPress plugin identifies broken links on your site and prevents visitors from accessing them.

: This WordPress plugin identifies broken links on your site and prevents visitors from accessing them. Pricing : Free

: Free User rating : 4 out of 5 stars

: 4 out of 5 stars Active installations: 600,000+

SEE: 15 ways to ruin your website (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

SEO

Yoast SEO

Key features : This WordPress plugin has an advanced XML sitemaps function, the ability to set canonical URLs (which avoids duplicating content), and better branding in search results via title and meta description templating.

: This WordPress plugin has an advanced XML sitemaps function, the ability to set canonical URLs (which avoids duplicating content), and better branding in search results via title and meta description templating. Pricing : $0-$890 (pricing is based on the number of sites)

: $0-$890 (pricing is based on the number of sites) User rating : 5 out of 5 stars

: 5 out of 5 stars Active installations: 5+ million

Google XML Sitemaps

Key features : This WordPress plugin improves SEO by helping the major search engines (e.g., Google, Bing, Yahoo, and Ask.com) index your site. It automatically notifies search engines every time something is published to your site, additionally improving SEO.

: This WordPress plugin improves SEO by helping the major search engines (e.g., Google, Bing, Yahoo, and Ask.com) index your site. It automatically notifies search engines every time something is published to your site, additionally improving SEO. Pricing : Free (donation option)

: Free (donation option) User rating : 5 out of 5 stars

: 5 out of 5 stars Active installations: 2+ million

All in One SEO Pack

Key features : This WordPress plugin offers XML sitemap support, Google AMP and Analytics support, and advanced canonical URLs. Also, it automatically notifies search engines (e.g., Google and Bing) about updates to your site.

: This WordPress plugin offers XML sitemap support, Google AMP and Analytics support, and advanced canonical URLs. Also, it automatically notifies search engines (e.g., Google and Bing) about updates to your site. Pricing : $0-$1,118/year

: $0-$1,118/year User rating : 4.5 out of 5 stars

: 4.5 out of 5 stars Active installations: 2+ million

Site design

Beaver Builder

Key features : This WordPress plugin is a drag-and-drop page builder and offers a lot of design options. It's easy to use for beginners and also has advanced features for professional developers.

: This WordPress plugin is a drag-and-drop page builder and offers a lot of design options. It's easy to use for beginners and also has advanced features for professional developers. Pricing : $0-$399

: $0-$399 User rating : 5 out of 5 stars

: 5 out of 5 stars Active installations: 500,000+

SiteOrigin CSS

Key features : This WordPress plugin allows the design changes to the site to be edited in real-time and can be used by beginners and expert users.

: This WordPress plugin allows the design changes to the site to be edited in real-time and can be used by beginners and expert users. Pricing : $0-$99/year or $38-$128 for a single-year license

: $0-$99/year or $38-$128 for a single-year license User rating : 5 out of 5 stars

: 5 out of 5 stars Active installations: 200,000+

TablePress

Key features : This WordPress plugin creates and manages tables of information on your site without using any coding. Also, extensions are available.

: This WordPress plugin creates and manages tables of information on your site without using any coding. Also, extensions are available. Pricing : Free (donation option)

: Free (donation option) User rating : 5 out of 5 stars

: 5 out of 5 stars Active installations: 700,000+

Media tools

WP Smush

Key features : This WordPress plugin compresses, optimizes, and resizes images, which helps your site load more quickly.

: This WordPress plugin compresses, optimizes, and resizes images, which helps your site load more quickly. Pricing : Free

: Free User rating : 5 out of 5 stars

: 5 out of 5 stars Active installations: 1+ million

Envira Gallery

Key features : This WordPress plugin creates responsive image galleries, albums, slideshows, etc., using a drag-and-drop method.

: This WordPress plugin creates responsive image galleries, albums, slideshows, etc., using a drag-and-drop method. Pricing : $0-$299/year

: $0-$299/year User rating : 5 out of 5 stars

: 5 out of 5 stars Active installations: 100,000+

Soliloquy

Key features : This WordPress plugin drag-and-drop image slider is capable of creating video or image sliders, carousels, thumbnails, Instagram or PDF slides, and so on for your website quickly and easily.

: This WordPress plugin drag-and-drop image slider is capable of creating video or image sliders, carousels, thumbnails, Instagram or PDF slides, and so on for your website quickly and easily. Pricing : $0-$249/year

: $0-$249/year User rating : 4.5 out of 5 stars

: 4.5 out of 5 stars Active installations: 80,000+

Security

Wordfence Security

Key features : This WordPress plugin identifies and blocks malicious traffic, blocks requests that include malicious code/content, and enforces the use of strong passwords and other login security measures. The plugin is designed and maintained specifically for WordPress.

: This WordPress plugin identifies and blocks malicious traffic, blocks requests that include malicious code/content, and enforces the use of strong passwords and other login security measures. The plugin is designed and maintained specifically for WordPress. Pricing : $0-$99/year (pricing is based on the number of licenses)

: $0-$99/year (pricing is based on the number of licenses) User rating : 5 out of 5 stars

: 5 out of 5 stars Active installations: 2+ million

Sucuri Security

Key features : This plugin audits, monitors, and scans your site, and it is specially designed to work for WordPress.

: This plugin audits, monitors, and scans your site, and it is specially designed to work for WordPress. Pricing : Free

: Free User rating : 4.5 out of 5 stars

: 4.5 out of 5 stars Active installations: 400,000+

Akismet Anti-Spam

Key features : This WordPress plugin works by automatically checking comments and contact form submissions against a spam database to prevent malicious content from being published on your site.

: This WordPress plugin works by automatically checking comments and contact form submissions against a spam database to prevent malicious content from being published on your site. Pricing : $0-$50/month

: $0-$50/month User rating : 4.5 out of 5 stars

: 4.5 out of 5 stars Active installations: 5+ million

iThemes Security

Key features : This plugin is created by WordPress security experts and offers more than 30 ways to protect your site.

: This plugin is created by WordPress security experts and offers more than 30 ways to protect your site. Pricing : $0-$197/year

: $0-$197/year User rating : 4.5 out of 5 stars

: 4.5 out of 5 stars Active installations: 900,000+

Site backup

UpdraftPlus

Key features : This WordPress plugin backs up your files and database into a cloud storage system and can restore your site with one click.

: This WordPress plugin backs up your files and database into a cloud storage system and can restore your site with one click. Pricing : $0-$195/year

: $0-$195/year User rating : 5 out of 5 stars

: 5 out of 5 stars Active installations: 1+ million

VaultPress

Key features : Powered by Jetpack, VaultPress has a built-in security scanner that backs up your website's information, including posts, comments, media files, revisions, and dashboard settings.

: Powered by Jetpack, VaultPress has a built-in security scanner that backs up your website's information, including posts, comments, media files, revisions, and dashboard settings. Pricing : $99-$299/year

: $99-$299/year User rating : 4.5 out of 5 stars

: 4.5 out of 5 stars Active installations: 70,000+

BlogVault

Key features : This WordPress plugin uses "smart incremental database and file backups," which are stored via cloud on BlogVault and Amazon S3 servers.

: This WordPress plugin uses "smart incremental database and file backups," which are stored via cloud on BlogVault and Amazon S3 servers. Pricing : $89-$989/year (for backup option only)

: $89-$989/year (for backup option only) User rating : 4.5 out of 5 stars

: 4.5 out of 5 stars Active installations: 30,000+

What's your favorite WordPress plugin?

If there are WordPress plugins that you would recommend to your peers, please share your suggestions in the article discussion.

Click to subscribe to TechRepublic's Open Source Weekly newsletter. Subscribe

Also see