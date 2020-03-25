How automation is speeding delivery of COVID-19 results to hospitals

Kryon, a robotics process automation provider, helped upload COVID-19 test results from the Israeli Ministry of Health to Maccabi, one of Israel's biggest healthcare providers, in 48 hours.

As the COVID-19 pandemic is flooding hospitals with new cases––here's a useful map of when hospitals will hit their limits––many healthcare providers are struggling to ensure that they have up-to-date information on patients who must be treated for the virus. One of the obstacles is the lag time between getting information on those who are infected with COVID-19 into the computer systems.

Automation is coming to the rescue. On Friday, Kryon, a robotics process automation (RPA) provider, helped one of Israel's largest healthcare providers, Maccabi, install a system in place to automate downloads of COVID-19 test results––straight from the Israeli Ministry of Health into the healthcare system. The previous system, in which dense, data-heavy Excel files were sent to Maccabi two times a day and manually uploaded, took weeks––especially as the inputs started piling up.

"With this new RPA implementation, we're able to process updates to patient records in just minutes that used to take weeks of manual work," Harel Tayeb, CEO of Kryon, told TechRepublic. "The result is a much more streamlined process for doctors, healthcare administrators, and governments."

SEE: Coronavirus: Critical IT policies and tools every business needs (TechRepublic Premium)

Kryon had been recruited by Maccabi to help speed up the upload process. And within 48 hours, its team of developers had remotely implemented an automated solution. Not only is each file from the Israeli Ministry of Health uploaded quickly, the system has also eliminated the human error variable––previously, it required line by line human entries––assisting in the treatment of hundreds of people with COVID-19 in Maccabi's healthcare network of over two million patients.

Kryon's automated system highlights how tech can be used not only to help companies become more efficient and productive to boost business, but also how it can help save lives.

"The health and well-being of communities around the world is more important than a bottom line," Tayeb said.

Tech like AI and telehealth have been revolutionizing the way healthcare services are delivered, with half of hospitals committing to adopt AI by 2021, and the global pandemic has highlighted the ways that systems that have not become digitized are presenting unique challenges in this unprecedented time.

SEE: AI in healthcare: An insider's guide (TechRepublic)

With already overburdened healthcare systems being strained, putting both patients, families, and healthcare workers at risk, automating the COVID-19 test delivery to ensure that every case is quickly treated will help everyone, in the long run.

"The healthcare industry is overworked, short on resources, and highly regulated," Tayeb said. "RPA will be a beacon of hope for healthcare organizations around the world as we all tackle COVID-19 together."

Enterprises can benefit from Kryon's integrated automation system. The RPA provider is now offering to provide this same service to any healthcare organization, across the globe––for free.

"No company can afford to operate for free long-term," Tayeb said, "but right now, we do feel a duty to help in any way we can."

Also see