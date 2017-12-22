Search

Security

How blockchain technology could prevent fake news from spreading

Futurism publisher James Del explains how the blockchain will disrupt the publishing industry and rebuild trust with the media.

By | December 22, 2017, 11:17 AM PST

Blockchain has to do with trust—or the lack of trust—which makes it great for the media industry. TechRepublic's Dan Patterson met with James Del, publisher of tech news site Futurism, to discuss how publishers can use blockchain technology to verify news content, streamline advertising, and rapidly adjust to trends.

Blockchain has already disrupted multiple industries including finance and real estate, and as the technology becomes more solidified in these industries, it will begin to disrupt other industries as well. "Publishing is an easy target because it's not working," Del said. Advertising models that powered most digital publishing are now changing, leaving publishers behind to build a model that not only makes money, but also serves the public.

SEE: Cheat sheet: Blockchain

When you look at what blockchain is good for, which is trust and transparency, and decentralization, "it's actually uniquely suited to help with media ecosystems," he said. As fake news spreads across the internet and people question their trust with the media, blockchain media applications can be used to help make sure the information that is shared and published is accurate, and help organizations come up with new business models for the way publishing can work.

"No one is truly doing this yet, but all signs point to media being the next town in the way of being disrupted by the blockchain revolution," he said.

Also see

fakenews.jpg
Image: iStock/keport

Related Topics:

Software CXO Hardware Mobility Data Centers Cloud

About Leah Brown

Leah Brown is the Associate Social Media Editor for TechRepublic. She manages and develops social strategies for TechRepublic and Tech Pro Research.

Editor's Picks

The secret to being a great spy agency in the 21st century: Incubating startups

NASA's unsung heroes: The Apollo coders who put men on the moon

The state of women in computer science: An investigative report

Elon Musk and the cult of Tesla: How a tech startup rattled the auto industry to its core

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox