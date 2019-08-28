How breaking out of comfort zones is necessary for success

At Code PaLOUsa 2019, Cassandra Faris talks with TechRepublic about why and how to break out of professional comfort zones.

At Code PaLOUsa 2019, TechRepublic's Macy Bayern spoke with AWH's Cassandra Faris about why and how to break out of professional comfort zones. The following is an edited transcript of the interview.

Macy Bayern: Why should professionals move out of their comfort zones?

Cassandra Faris: In tech specifically, you need to move out of your comfort zone because we live in an industry where things change all the time. There's always a lot to learn. There's always a lot of growth that needs to be done. And so by staying in your comfort zone, and by staying in your same role, you wind up pigeonholing yourself and limiting your opportunities.

Macy Bayern: How can professionals go about doing that, go about getting out of their comfort zones in that lane?

Cassandra Faris: The place to start is just to kind of sit back and think about your job and think about what you're doing at your company that you like and what you don't like. Think about areas that interest you and then start pursuing some of those things. So if you're interested in an upcoming technology or tool, start learning more about that on your own. And then eventually, you can maybe turn that into either part of your current job or find a new job based on it. So just requires taking some time to reflect on what you want to do.

