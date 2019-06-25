How Culture 500 uses AI and big data to scientifically rank corporate cultures

The premier online interactive tool ranks corporations based on nine key cultural dimensions, according to MIT Sloan Management Review and Glassdoor.

Why managers must measure employee engagement Leaders need to create an engaging culture that gives skilled talent what they need to do their best work, according to Santiago Jaramillo, CEO and co-founder of Emplify.

MIT Sloan Management Review and Glassdoor partnered to develop the first online interactive tool that scientifically ranks US companies' corporate cultures: The Culture 500. This tool, created by Donald Sull, senior lecturer at MIT Sloan School of Management and cofounder of CultureX, helps organizations assess their own corporate culture and take cues from others.

Dysfunctional work cultures are toxic for employees, cited as the top cause of employee burnout, and often result in people quitting their jobs, struggling with mental health issues, and developing imposter syndrome. While culture can have a severe impact on organizations, there hasn't yet been a clear way to define and measure it.

The Culture 500 uses big data, artificial intelligence (AI), and insights from other research to create and quantify corporate culture on a scale, according to the press release.

"The use of AI and big data to quantify corporate culture across a large sample of companies is groundbreaking," Sull said in the press release. "For the first time, we are able to measure corporate culture in a systematic way for some of the most powerful and influential companies in the world."

Combining AI technology with Glassdoor data, the Culture 500 ranks corporations across nine key culture dimensions. The "Big 9" includes collaboration, integrity, agility, diversity, customer orientation, execution, innovation, performance, and respect.

With the interactive tool, users are able to choose their own set of companies and compare them all to any of the Big 9 values. This means that companies can compare their competitors along the values, revealing areas where they or their opponents are lacking.

Users can also view a snapshot of a company's culture. Graphs display a horizontal axis indicating how frequently employees mention a value, and a vertical axis indicates how positively that value was discussed compared to the other Big 9 values.

