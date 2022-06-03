Your email has been sent

How to add custom navigation to the ONLYOFFICE Home page

Jack Wallen shows you how easy it is to add custom links to the ONLYOFFICE Home so users have quick access to the sites they need.

ONLYOFFICE has enough features to make it an outstanding in-house platform for your office suite, CRM and project management needs. From the ONLYOFFICE home page, your users have access to the default set of links, which includes Projects, CRM, Mail, People, Community, and, if they are an admin user, the Control Panel.

But what if you have several internal and external sites your users need to be able to access? Sure, they could bookmark those sites in their browser, but why not give them direct access from the ONLYOFFICE page? This way your users only need to remember the address for your ONLYOFFICE instance, and they can then access all of those other sites from the Home page.

I will show you how to add links to the custom navigation section of ONLYOFFICE.

What you’ll need to add custom navigation to the ONLYOFFICE Home page

You only need a running instance of ONLYOFFICE and an ONLYOFFICE admin user account.

How to add custom navigation to ONLYOFFICE

Access the Settings window

First, log into ONLYOFFICE with an admin account. After you’re logged in, you should see the gear icon in the top menu bar (Figure A).

Figure A

Navigate to Modules & Tools

Click the gear icon and, in the resulting page, click Modules & Tools under the Common section (Figure B).

Figure B

Add a new link to Custom Navigation

In the resulting window, click Add Item under Custom Navigation (Figure C).

Figure C

Let’s say you have an internal CMS or another tool you want to give users access to. I’ll add a link to my LDAP Account Manager site. After clicking Add Item, you’ll need to configure the item in the popup window (Figure D).

Figure D

Remember, any user who has access to your ONLYOFFICE instance will be able to see these custom links, so make sure they are appropriate for those users.

After configuring the item, click Save, and it’s ready to go.

How to use the custom navigation

Your users need to log into ONLYOFFICE, and they’ll see all of the custom navigation links you added to the system (Figure E).

Figure E

A user just needs to click on one of the links to open the site in a new tab.

Congratulations! You’ve just made it possible to use ONLYOFFICE as your in-house portal for your staff workflow.

