I’ll walk you through how to close a business bank account — from opening a new account (if necessary) and settling the old one to gathering the necessary documentation to process the closure and obtaining written confirmation that the account is closed. I’ve guided countless business owners through the same process smoothly and efficiently.

Whether the closure is due to switching banks, shutting operations down, or restructuring, following the correct steps is essential to avoid complications. These issues include missed payments, overdraft fees, service charges, and disruptions to business operations.

Step 1: Open a new business bank account (if needed).

If your business is still operational, set up a new account before closing your existing one to ensure uninterrupted financial transactions, such as payroll, vendor payments, and client deposits. Before making the switch, compare new business banks based on fees, services, and accessibility.

Step 2: Transition automatic transactions to the new account.

Update payment methods. Notify clients and update payment details for direct deposits.

Transfer automatic payments. Move recurring transactions, such as payroll, subscriptions, and vendor payments.

Allow outstanding checks to clear. Keep enough funds in the old account until all issued checks have cleared.

Step 3: Reconcile and settle the old account.

Confirm no pending transactions. Ensure there are no outstanding withdrawals tied to the account, such as a quarterly tax payment, bi-annual dues, or annual subscriptions that sometimes get missed since they don't occur monthly.

Pay outstanding fees. Settle any maintenance fees or penalties to avoid complications.

Withdraw remaining funds. Transfer any remaining balance to your new account or withdraw in cash or check.

Consider consulting a financial advisor. Address tax implications, if any, with them.

Address tax implications, if any, with them. Review any special rates, discounts, or benefits. Ensure you have no preferential pricing on loans, merchant services, or treasury management products. Closing your account could result in losing these perks, leading to higher fees or interest rates. Confirm how account closure may affect existing services, and explore alternatives to retain any valuable benefits.

Each bank has different fees and different fee structures. Understanding business bank account fees will help you navigate through the closing process more efficiently.

Step 4: Gather necessary documentation.

Banks typically require documentation to process a business account closure. It would be good to contact your bank ahead of time to confirm what documents, if any, will be needed.

Requirements may include the following:

Business name, address, and tax identification number

Proof of authorization, such as corporate resolutions or partnership agreements

Account details, including related services to be terminated

Additionally, depending on your business type and location, there may be legal requirements when closing an account.

Business entity regulations: LLCs and corporations may need formal resolutions or board approvals before closing an account.

Tax obligations: Ensure all tax payments are settled and then notify the IRS or relevant tax authority.

Loan or credit line settlements: If your account is tied to a business loan or credit line, confirm whether early closure affects your obligations.

If your account is tied to a business loan or credit line, confirm whether early closure affects your obligations. State requirements: Some states require businesses to report financial account closures as part of business dissolution.

Checking these requirements in advance ensures a smooth and hassle-free process, especially since some major banks charge fees for early closures and others require extensive documentation.

Note that additional steps may be necessary if your business has multiple owners.

Get consensus. Ensure all authorized signers agree to close the account.

Verify signature requirements. Have all owners sign off on the closure if the bank requires it.

Distribute remaining funds fairly. Document how remaining funds are allocated among owners.

Document how remaining funds are allocated among owners. Update internal agreements. Reflect financial changes on agreements, if any.

Step 5: Submit a formal closure request.

Each bank has its own procedures, and it’s important to follow the bank’s specific guidelines to avoid delays or rejections.

Written request: Some banks require a signed closure letter from authorized personnel.

In-person visit: Some banks may mandate visiting a branch for identity verification.

Some banks may mandate visiting a branch for identity verification. Online or phone request: Some banks allow closures through digital channels.

Step 6: Obtain written confirmation.

Closing a business bank account doesn’t end with the final transaction. Verify that the closure has been processed by obtaining written confirmation from the bank. This ensures you have a record for future reference, preventing any unexpected fees or issues down the line.

You will also want to do the following to help prevent financial discrepancies and keep your business in good standing:

Monitor any remaining linked accounts, subscriptions, or payments to ensure no unexpected charges occur.

Keep records of all closure-related documents, including account statements, for future reference.

Update all financial records, tax filings, and vendor payment details if your business is transitioning to a new bank.

Notify your accountant or bookkeeper to ensure accurate reporting and reconciliation.

What do you need to close a business bank account?

Each financial institution has its own policies and procedures for closing a business bank account. To make this process easier, I’ve created a checklist that outlines all the essential steps. You can use it as a guide to keep everything organized and stress-free.

Common mistakes when closing a business bank account

Many business owners run into unnecessary complications when closing an account. Here are common mistakes to watch for:

Not updating automatic payments and deposits: Ensure all recurring transactions are switched to the new account before closure.

Forgetting to keep enough funds for outstanding checks: Allow time for pending checks and transactions to clear.

Not obtaining written confirmation: Always get proof of account closure to avoid future disputes.

Ignoring potential fees: Some banks charge early closure fees or require a minimum balance for certain periods.

Some banks charge early closure fees or require a minimum balance for certain periods. Not notifying vendors and customers: Failing to update payment details could result in missed payments or deposits.

Special circumstances

While closing a business bank account is typically straightforward, certain situations require additional steps and considerations. Whether you’re dissolving your business or just switching banks, understanding the nuances of these special circumstances can help prevent delays and financial complications.

Dissolving a business

Closing a business involves more than just shutting down operations — it requires legal and financial steps to dissolve the entity properly.

Step 1: File dissolution paperwork with the appropriate state agencies to formally close your business and prevent future liabilities.

Step 2: Notify vendors, clients, and financial institutions of your business closure to wrap up any final transactions.

Step 3: Keep detailed records of the dissolution process, which can help protect you from unexpected legal or financial complications.

Keep detailed records of the dissolution process, which can help protect you from unexpected legal or financial complications. Step 4: Ensure all business debts are settled, tax filings are completed, and legal dissolution is properly filed with state agencies before closing your account.

Switching banks

Moving your business to a new bank can be a strategic decision, but it requires careful coordination.

Step 1: Evaluate different business banks to find one that aligns with your financial needs.

Step 2: Ensure all payment arrangements — such as vendor invoices, payroll deposits, and recurring withdrawals — are updated to prevent disruptions

Ensure all payment arrangements — such as vendor invoices, payroll deposits, and recurring withdrawals — are updated to prevent disruptions Step 3: Keep both accounts open temporarily so that you can monitor transactions and confirm that everything transitions smoothly.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Can you close a business bank account online?

Some banks allow online closures, while others require an in-person visit or notarized documents. Most fintechs operate in the online-only space and allow online closure, while traditional banks may have different guidelines. Check with your bank for specifics.

Does closing a business bank account hurt your credit?

Closing a business bank account does not directly impact your credit score, as business checking and savings accounts are not typically reported to credit bureaus. However, if your account is linked to business loans, lines of credit, or automatic payments, closing it without properly transitioning these financial obligations could lead to missed payments or overdrafts, which can negatively affect your business and personal credit.

How much does it cost to close a business bank account?

In most cases, closing a business bank account is free, but some banks may charge fees depending on specific circumstances. Early closure fees may apply if the account was opened recently. Some banks require all outstanding balances, overdrafts, or linked financial obligations to be settled before processing the closure. To avoid unexpected costs, review your bank’s policies and confirm any potential fees before initiating the account closure.

Should I close my business bank account before dissolving my LLC?

It’s generally best to keep your business bank account open until the LLC dissolution process is fully completed. Closing the account too soon can create complications, especially if there are outstanding transactions, tax payments, or final business expenses that still need to be processed. Additionally, some states require businesses to settle all financial obligations before officially dissolving. Having an active account can help facilitate this.