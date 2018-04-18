How to create 'portrait mode' photos using Adobe Photoshop Fix

AI isn't the only buzzword when it comes to smartphone photography. Portrait mode has taken the world by storm as it gives anyone the ability to snap photos with a shallow depth of field. Ah. . .sweet, delicious bokeh.

If you don't have the latest flagship smartphone, but want to create images that look like Portrait Mode, you can do so with software. Specifically, Adobe Photoshop Fix. Check out my video see how easy it is to simulate Portrait Mode with this free app. Let dive into the steps to mimic portrait mode.

Open the Adobe Photoshop Fix App and tap the "+" icon to create a new project. This will allow you to begin processing an image that's either already on your device or in a cloud service. Swipe to the "defocus" menu. Adjust the brush size to better fit your needs whether you're using a stylus or just your finger tips during this editing process. Set the brush hardness to a semi-hard setting by selecting a hardness level between 35 and 50. Use your finger or stylus and brush onto the background of your image. This will start the blurring process of the background Tap the check mark to accept the changes you made to your image.

Once you've completed those steps, you can repeat steps two through five if you feel you need to further blur the background. You may also continue with other editing steps or just export your image as completed.

What are some of your favorite mobile apps for editing photos? Let me know in the comments below or tag me on Twitter and Instagram.

