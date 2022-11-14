If you're a Notion user, you might have a workspace that could benefit from a custom URL. Jack Wallen shows you how to make this happen.

Notion is a great tool for organizing your thoughts and even managing small projects. Using Workspaces, you can create a specific location for certain idea categories or projects.

Unfortunately, by default, those workspaces have random URLs, which won’t do much in the way of your brand. For example, I have a Workspace for a specific project, and Notion automatically named it glass-taker-a4a. The reachable URL for that workspace would be glass-taker-a4a.notion.site. That’s actually a redirect for another URL, but it works.

The problem is that you might not want to present such a URL to your organizations or even the public. Not only is it hard to remember, but it also does nothing for your brand.

Fortunately, Notion makes it possible for you to change the first section of the URL. Instead of glass-taker-a4a.notion.site, we could have something like tr-project.notion.site, which would actually redirect to https://www.notion.so/tr-project.

What you’ll need to create a custom URL for a Notion Workspace

The only things you’ll need for this are a valid Notion account and a workspace. That’s it: Let’s make the change.

How to change the URL for your Notion Workspace

Log in to your Notion account. This can be either via the web-based or desktop app version of the service.

Once you’ve logged in, select the Workspace you want to use. From within the Workspace, click Settings & Members near the top left corner of the window (Figure A).

Figure A

From the Settings & Members pop-up (Figure B), click Settings, where you’ll see the Domain entry listed.

Figure B

Type the domain you would like associated with this workspace and Notion will verify if it’s available (Figure C).

Figure C

If it is, you’ll see a green Available listed, and you are free to click Update to save the changes. With the changes saved, you can now access that project using the custom URL. Anyone associated with the project or Workspace should now have a much easier time remembering how to reach the Notion site for this work.

That’s all there is to set a custom URL for your Notion workspace. You might think this an insignificant feature at first, but as you find yourself collaborating with a project, you and your associates will be glad you made this change.

