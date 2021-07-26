How to download and install Microsoft 365 apps on Mac, iPad or iPhone

Microsoft 365 subscriptions deliver a wealth of utility, including for Apple users. Here's how to access and install Microsoft 365 apps if you're using Apple products.

Microsoft 365 subscription plans collect a range of powerful applications and services within a single account, and the benefits aren't limited to Windows users. Microsoft's developed standalone versions for many of its popular 365 apps for iPad, iPhone and Mac users, while a suite of cloud-based editions are also available to subscribers using Apple technologies.

For example, Microsoft offers the following iOS and iPad versions of its software and services, as shown in Figure A:

Azure



Bookings



Excel



OneDrive



OneNote



Outlook



Planner



Power Apps



Power Automate



Power BI



PowerPoint



SharePoint



Teams



To Do



Word



Yammer



Figure A

Mac and iPad owners with corresponding Microsoft 365 subscriptions can access and download those applications using Apple's App Store. iPad and iPhone users can also look for Microsoft's Microsoft Office (Editors' Choice) app, which collects Word, Excel and PowerPoint within a single "app" download. With the Microsoft Office app, iPad and iPhone users can also create and sign PDF documents, as well. Another option available to iPad and iPhone users is to download from the Apple App Store the Microsoft 365 Mobile Apps bundle, which installs the Microsoft Office app bundle as well as OneDrive, Outlook and OneNote within a single app.

Mac users need not fear being forgotten, for Microsoft offers many apps that can be installed and used locally on macOS machines, including:

Excel



Outlook



PowerPoint



OneDrive



OneNote



Teams



Word



Professionals with Macs and Microsoft 365 subscriptions can access and download the corresponding programs using Apple's App Store. Just as with iPad and iPhone users, Microsoft offers a Microsoft 365 app that bundles multiple programs within a single app. The Microsoft 365 program available within the Apple App Store for macOS users includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote and OneDrive.

When iPad, iPhone and Mac users want to simply leverage the web versions of the tools provided with their Microsoft 365 subscriptions can do so by logging in to their Microsoft 365 account. Users can access the Microsoft 365 login page here: https://www.office.com.

The Microsoft 365 applications and services that can be accessed via the web using an iPad, iPhone or Mac include:

Excel



Lists



My Analytics



OneDrive



OneNote



Outlook



People



Planner



Power Apps



Power Automate



Power BI



PowerPoint



Project



SharePoint



Stream



Sway



Teams



To Do



Whiteboard



Word



Yammer



Once professionals using Apple hardware have logged in to their Microsoft 365 accounts, they can access the individual apps and services associated with their subscription by clicking the App Launcher icon in the top left corner or the All Apps icon in the bottom left corner, as shown in Figure B.

Figure B

Another option for loading Microsoft 365 applications, depending upon the Microsoft 365 account in place, is to use the Install Office drop-down button found in the top right corner, as also is shown in Figure B. Clicking the button surfaces two options: install Office 365 apps including Outlook, OneDrive, Word, Excel, PowerPoint and more; or Other Install Options, in which users can specify a different language or individual apps to be installed on the local machine.

