How to fix slow boot times in Windows 10 when other tips have failed

Slow boot times can be extremely frustrating, but there is a trick to improve boot times in Windows 10 that may be worth a try.

A slow booting computer, perhaps like no other troubleshooting problem, tends to test the patience of users to their breaking point, particularly if boot times get progressively longer over time. Numerous ineffective attempts to troubleshoot the problem only serve to compound a user's overall frustration. However, there is one trick for fixing slow boot times that you may have overlooked.

Microsoft knows what users want, so in an attempt to increase the speed of both the boot and shutdown process, Windows 10 employs a hybrid solution where the OS kernel is placed in hibernation mode. In most cases, these hybrid systems work well, but sometimes these hybrid systems can progressively increase boot times for Windows 10 PCs.

This how-to tutorial shows you how to significantly decrease the boot time of your Windows 10 computer by resetting the hybrid boot system back to square one.

Fix slow boot times in Windows 10

The configuration screen we are looking for lies deep within the old-fashioned Control Panel of Windows 10. Type "control panel" into the search box on the taskbar and select the app, which should be the first item in the listed results. Click the small icons link in the upper right corner to get a full list of settings, as shown in Figure A.

× a-fix-slow-boot-win10.jpg



Click on the Power Options item and then click the Choose what power buttons do item in the left-hand navigation screen to reach the screen shown in Figure B.

× b-fix-slow-boot-win10.jpg



We still have to go deeper, so click the Change settings that are currently unavailable link to reach the screen shown in Figure C.

× c-fix-slow-boot-win10.jpg



UUn-check the box next to the Turn on fast startup item in the list located below the power settings and then click the Save button to lock in your changes.

Save all of your work, close all open apps, and then shutdown your computer. Note: Do not just restart your PC, shut it down completely. Reboot your computer, log in and retrace the steps outlined above, only now check the box to reactivate the Turn on fast startup item in Figure C.

Now, completely shutdown your PC again and then reboot it. If this tip was effective, you should notice some level of improvement in your computer's boot time. If it doesn't help, you will have to continue searching for troubleshooting solutions.

Special circumstances

Although I have not experienced it myself, some users report that their Microsoft Windows 10 computers boot faster with the fast startup system turned off permanently. That is an option you can try, and if it works for you fantastic, but under most conditions, leaving the setting off will slow down the boot process noticeably and is not recommended.

