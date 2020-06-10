How to get a job while 3 in 10 openings have disappeared

Glassdoor reports 4.3 million job openings around the country. You just have to find the right one.

TechRepublic's Karen Roby talks with Sarah Stoddard of Glassdoor about the challenges job seekers are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The following is an edited transcript of their conversation.

Sarah Stoddard: There's no doubt that this is a challenging job market. On Glassdoor, we're seeing that since the beginning of March, job openings have disappeared. Three in 10 job openings have disappeared since the beginning of March, which is pretty significant. However, if you're looking for a new job, it's still possible to find one. From what we're seeing on Glassdoor, there are 4.3 million open jobs around the country. There are still pockets of demand within each industry. So, you want to stay on top of your research and find the companies that are still hiring during this time.

Karen Roby: What industries are hiring right now?

Sarah Stoddard: We're actually seeing that some of the more harder-hit in-person industries are actually starting to see a boost in job openings from the past month. We're seeing small boosts of hiring for private security jobs, consumer services, travel, and tourism, as well as restaurants and bars. We're again, starting to see slight upticks in hiring in those industries. However, for the white-collar jobs, we're still seeing those declines.

Since last month, we saw declines in jobs in the IT industry, media and publishing, and then accounting and legal. But remember that there are small pockets of demand within each industry. So, if you're looking for a job right now, again, stay on top of your research.

Karen Roby: What are some tips you can pass on to those who are searching right now?

Sarah Stoddard: There are really three main tips that I want to share with you today. First, start by assessing your skills and what you have to bring to the table as an employee. That will help you define your job search, to find job titles that you might have worked in before: Some you may not have been familiar with, as well as broaden your horizons on the types of industries you could work in and how your skills could transfer.

Second, you want to customize your resume and cover letter according to the jobs that you are applying for. Take a look through the job description to find keywords that you can put into your application that will help your resume stand out in the eyes of the recruiter reviewing applications.

And then third, a lot of us are stuck at home, and you might feel like you can't go out to an event and network. However, you can network virtually. Use video technologies, professional networking sites to reconnect with old mentors and colleagues, as well as identify new people in your industries that you can connect with to get their advice on how they should navigate finding a job during this time, as well as signal that you are open to opportunities now and in the future.

Karen Roby: What about using social media platforms?

Sarah Stoddard: There are tools that you can use to stay on top of which jobs are available right now. But I think for the most part, you want to make sure that you're patient, you're flexible and you're resilient during these times. Things are changing so drastically, and people understand that it might be a difficult time to find a job right now.

Remember that you might have to apply to a couple more jobs during this time, reach out to a couple more people within your network, and build your network. And remember that if you keep trying, you'll hopefully find a new job soon.

