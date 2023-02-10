The How to Hack from Beginner to Ethical Hacking Certification will teach you how to protect your systems and earn the trust of top clients.

Before any business will hire you to work on their IT systems, they need to trust that you will keep their data secure. If you can prove that you have good cybersecurity knowledge, you have a better chance of gaining that trust.

The How to Hack from Beginner to Ethical Hacking Certification helps you pick up that essential knowhow and earn the certificates to prove it. It includes 161 hours of beginner-friendly training, worth a total $1,649 — but you can get it today for only $39 at TechRepublic Academy.

According to the experts at Black Kite, the overall cost of cybercrime for businesses is expected to reach $10 trillion annually by 2025. More worrying still, Cybereason revealed that one-third of businesses hit by a cyberattack, which included 73% of businesses that responded, had to shut down either temporarily or permanently.

For any business owner, these statistics are pretty terrifying. So, any security specialist that can show they understand the risks and how to mitigate them, is likely to stand out in a crowded market.

The How to Hack course bundle helps you get that competitive edge, and improve your own professional résumé. It includes eight courses that teach you cutting-edge cybersecurity techniques, without the need for previous experience.

The training shows you how to set up your own secure desktop environment and introduces the various threats you’re likely to encounter: network attacks, browser exploits, password cracks, cross site scripting, code injection and more.

Along the way, you’ll discover how to run these attacks yourself for testing purposes, and how to defend yourself against them in the real world. At the same time, you’ll pick up valuable Python coding skills and come to grips with key tools of the trade.

Order now for only $39 to get lifetime on-demand access to all eight courses, saving a massive 97% on the included content.

Prices and availability are subject to change.