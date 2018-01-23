How to install Kloxo-Mr hosting control panel on CentOS

Image: Jack Wallen

Kloxo-Mr is a powerful, open source, and free web hosting control panel for both CentOS and Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). This particular piece of software is a fork of now-defunct Kloxo, one that includes a number of features not found in the original. The Kloxo-Mr feature set includes:

Installs on Redhat/CentOS 5, 6, and 7

Billing support: AWBS, WHMCS, HostBill, TheHostingTool, AccountLab Plus, Blesta, and BoxBilling

Web server support: Nginx, Nginx-Proxy and Lighttpd-proxy, Hiawatha, Hiawatha-proxy and Httpd 24, Httpd, and Lighttpd

Dual and multi-web server support

Webcache server support: Squid, Varnish, and ATS

Php support: Dual-php with php 5.3/5.4 (primary) and php 5.2 (secondary)

PHP-type for Apache: php-fpm_worker/_event and fcgid_worker/_event; beside mod_php/_ruid2/_itk and suphp/_worker/_event

Mail server support: qmail-toaster

Database support: MySQL or MariaDB

Database Manager support: PHPMyAdmin, Adminer, MyWebSql, and SqlBuddy

Webmail support: Afterlogic Webmail Lite, Telaen, Squirrelmail, Roundcube, and Rainloop

FTP server support: Pure-ftpd

DNS Server support: Bind, Djbdns, Powerdns, MaraDNS, NSD, myDNS, and Yadifa

Available addons: ClamAV, Spamassassin/Bogofilter/Spamdyke, RKHunter, and MalDetect

Free SSL

The installation of Kloxo-Mr isn't difficult, but it does take some time. I'm going to demonstrate how to get it up and running on CentOS 7. You do need an FDQN, but Kloxo-Mr will install (for testing purposes) with a local lan FDQN such as kloxo.local.lan.

Let's install.

First steps

Before you install Kloxo-Mr, I highly recommend you upgrade your CentOS server. To do this, open up a terminal window and issue the command sudo yum update. Once the update completes, you need to make sure to set your hostname to an FDQN.

As I'm installing Kloxo-Mr on an internal-only testing server, I have to change the default hostname from localhost.localdomain to an FDQ. For my testing purposes, I set the hostname to kloxo.local.lan. To do that, issue the command sudo nano /etc/hostname. Replace the contents of that file with your FDQN (be it something for testing purposes or a legitimate FDQN). Save and close the file. Reboot your server and get ready to install.

Installation

First we need to install the necessary dependencies. This is handled with the following commands:

yum install yum-utils yum-priorities vim-minimal subversion curl zip unzip -y yum install telnet wget -y

Next change into the /tmp directory with the command cd /tmp and download the installation script. Issue the command:

sudo rpm -ivh https://github.com/mustafaramadhan/rpms/raw/master/mratwork/release/neutral/noarch/mratwork-release-0.0.1-1.noarch.rpm.

Remove all cached packages and headers with the command yum clean all. Update the mratwork RPM with the command yum update mratwork-*. Finally, install Kloxo-Mr with the following two commands:

yum install kloxomr7 -y sh /script/upcp

Of the above commands, the second will take 15 to 20 minutes to complete. When it does finish, you'll be greeted with output similar to that shown in Figure A.

Figure A

Logging in

Now that the installation is complete, point your web browser http://SERVER_IP:7778 or http://SERVER_IP:7778 (where SERVER_IP is the actual IP address of your server). When prompted for a login, the credentials are admin/admin. As soon as you login, you'll be prompted to change the admin password.

Chances are you will see a warning upon successful login that the php.ini file needs to be configured such that the website can process PHP files. All you have to do is click on the supplied link within the error, and then when prompted select the proper time zone from the drop-down (Figure B), and click Update.

Figure B

You might continue getting other error messages (each with a link to its configuration option—Figure C). Keep clicking those and configuring the necessary options until they no longer appear. How many you receive will vary, depending upon how your CentOS server is setup.

Figure C

At this point, you're ready to start configuring your web hosting server, thanks to Kloxo-Mr. There are a number of options to work with (Figure D), so you'll want to start working through them to create the hosting service to meet your and your client's needs.

Figure D

Enjoy Kloxo-Mr

Kloxo-Mr can help you easily set up your web hosting service and even maintain it without having to pay for third-party software. It's powerful, user-friendly, and ready to serve.

