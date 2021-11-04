How to install the Wekan kanban server

Wekan is a very easy-to-deploy and use kanban solution. Jack Wallen shows you how to quickly deploy this platform with the help of Ubuntu Server and snap.

If you (or your teammates) aren't using a kanban board to keep yourself and your projects on task, you're missing out. Kanban boards make managing projects incredibly easier. And the more complex a task, the better.

But which kanban solution should you use? There are so many of them. You can select from a hosted cloud service, you can install one on your desktop, or you could deploy one to your data center for an in-house team solution.

It's that last option I want to focus on today ... with the help of Wekan. Wekan is an open-source kanban solution that has all of the features you need and none of the bloat you don't want. Best of all, it can easily be deployed to your data center in minutes.

The Wekan feature list includes:

Labels for easy card grouping and filtering

Add members to cards

Create multiple boards

Easy collaboration

Clipboard functions

Drag and drop

Star and archive boards

Let me show you how to deploy this handy kanban tool.

What you'll need

I'm going to demonstrate the deployment of Wekan on Ubuntu Server 21.04, with the help of snap. If you're not using Ubuntu Server 21.04, you can still deploy Wekan on a Linux distribution that supports snap.

How to deploy Wekan with snap

The steps for deploying Wekan with snap are pretty simple. However, before you do, you need to install the NGINX web server. Log into Ubuntu and issue the command:

sudo apt-get install nginx -y

Once the installation completes, start and enable NGINX with:

sudo systemctl start nginx sudo systemctl enable nginx

Now that the webserver is up and running, we can install Wekan with:

sudo snap install wekan

When this installation completes, we need to set the root URL for the service. Let's say, for example, your Wekan server is at IP address 192.168.1.79. To set that, issue the command:

sudo snap set wekan siteurl="http://192.168.1.79"

Next, we set the Wekan default port with:

sudo snap set wekan port='3001'

Now we restart both the database and the Wekan service with:

sudo systemctl restart snap.wekan.mongodb sudo systemctl restart snap.wekan.wekan

How to access Wekan

Open a web browser and point it to http://SERVER:3001 (where SERVER is the IP address of your hosting server). Click the Register link to create a new account (Figure A).

Figure A

Once you've created your account, you'll be logged in and can start creating new boards (Figure B) to keep your projects on task.

Figure B

Congratulations, your in-house project management has been taken to the next level.

