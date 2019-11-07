How to launch a cryptocurrency career

A Seen by Indeed report reveals the top roles related to cryptocurrency, most in-demand skills, and companies looking for talent in the field.

Top 5 things to know about Libra cryptocurrency Facebook has announced plans to start a cryptocurrency for online payments. Tom Merritt lists five things you should know about Libra.

Cryptocurrency is booming, according to data released Thursday from Seen by Indeed. The data reveals the most in-demand roles related to cryptocurrency, the skills most often listed in cryptocurrency job postings, and companies hiring the most cryptocurrency-related positions.

Cryptocurrency is a type of digital currency that uses cryptography to validate itself and protect financial transactions. The most well-known cryptocurrency on the market is Bitcoin, the original decentralized cryptocurrency, according to TechRepublic's Bitcoin: A cheat sheet for professionals.

SEE: Cryptocurrency: An insider's guide (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

The cryptocurrency market has exploded in recent years and will continue growing, a Transparency Market Research report found. This growth is reflected in the heightened demand of cryptocurrency professionals, Indeed found, as experts are needed to navigate the evolving cryptocurrency landscape.

After analyzing the percentage change in the share of job postings and share of job searches per million for roles related to bitcoin, cryptocurrency and blockchain, Indeed revealed that between September 2015 and September 2019, the share of jobs per millions of roles grew by 1,457%.

In the past year, from September 2018 to September 2019, the share of cryptocurrency job postings per million increased by 26%.

This growth isn't surprising. The appeal of cryptocurrencies for businesses is that it "doesn't need to be issued by banks, and exchange rates don't need to be controlled by a central bank. A company can create its own contracts. As long as counterparties will agree to uphold the contract, a whole system of transactions can be set in motion without having to be ruled by the processes of normal monetary and banking authorities," reported ZDNet's Tiernan Ray in Cryptocurrency 101: What every business needs to know.

Indeed determined the top five most in-demand roles related to cryptocurrency in 2019.

Most in-demand cryptocurrency jobs

1. Software engineer

General software engineers are responsible for developing, launching, building, and maintaining software products and systems. These systems include business applications, operating systems, networking systems, connected hardware, and mobile and web applications, according to TechRepublic's How to become a software engineer: A cheat sheet.

One of the most popular software engineer jobs is a blockchain engineer, which has grown by 517% year over year. As more businesses adopt blockchain and handle cryptocurrencies, these roles will continue to be in demand, a Hired report found.

2. Senior software engineer

A senior software engineer holds all the skills of a regular software engineer, but the main difference is that a senior software engineer typically leads other team members and spearheads major projects, according to a PayScale post. Companies wanting to dive into cryptocurrency will most likely turn to senior software engineers to lead their blockchain engineering initiatives.

3. Software architect

A software architect is a high-level software developer who helps select the best architecture for various business systems. Additionally, the architect helps successfully execute solutions alongside software engineers, according to Indeed's Software Architect Career Guide, catering to blockchain initiatives if the organization is moving in that direction.

4. Full stack developer

A full stack developer is responsible for building the backend and frontend components of business interaction projects, requiring coordination with engineering and design teams. A common task for full stack developers includes website development for an organization, but for organizations using cryptocurrency, full stack developers are often asked to help with cryptocurrency and blockchain integration, according to TechRepublic Premium's Hiring Kit: Full Stack Developer.

5. Front-end developer

A front-end developer is a specialized web developer who focuses on the user experience part of the web experience, holding strong design capabilities that forge visually appealing elements on a site, according to TechRepublic Premium's Job description: Front-end developer. For companies focused on blockchain and cryptocurrency, front-end developers could help gear a website toward that focus.

Competitive skills

To become a more competitive applicant in the cryptocurrency field, Indeed recommended candidates familiarize themselves with basic cryptography, P2P networks, and programming languages including C++, Java, Python, or JavaScript.

C++, Java, Python, and JavaScript are all considered to be the most popular programming languages in the enterprise, a RedMonk report found. However, engineers rank Python higher than the rest, mainly because of its user-friendliness in the rapidly growing machine learning field, according to an IEEE Spectrum report.

Developers working on cloud-native applications typically opt for Java and JavaScript, as they best support cloud-native functionality, a Cloud Foundry Foundation report found. C++ rose in popularity this past year because of compiler support for its latest version, which makes the language safer and more expressive, according to a TIOBE report.

For resources that can help brush up your programming language knowledge, check out TechRepublic's How to get a developer job: The best programming languages to learn in 2019.

Companies hiring cryptocurrency pros

After studying the highest share of job postings related to bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and blockchain between October 2018 and September 2019, Indeed identified the top 15 companies hiring the most roles in cryptocurrency.



Deloitte IBM Accenture Cisco Collins Aerospace Ernst & Young Coinbase Overstock Ripple Verizon Circle Kraken ConsenSys JP Morgan Chase Signature Bank

The companies listed spanned across industries to include IT consulting firms, crypto companies, banks, and non-financial companies, indicating the widespread usability of cryptocurrency in the enterprise, Indeed found.

For more, check out Cryptocurrency market to explode due to fast transaction speeds, enterprise investment on TechRepublic.

Tech News You Can Use Newsletter We deliver the top business tech news stories about the companies, the people, and the products revolutionizing the planet. Delivered Daily Sign up today Sign up today

Also see