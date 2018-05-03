Search

How to opt out of personalized ads on your Android device

If you're looking to prevent targeted advertising on your Android device, all you need to do is opt out of ads personalization. Jack Wallen shows you how.

By | May 3, 2018, 4:00 AM PST

Did you know that every Android device has a unique Advertising ID? That's right. Your phone includes a user-specific, unique, resettable ID for advertising. This ID is provided by Google Play services, and is an anonymous identifier that allows app developers and the Google ad network to recognize your device among the billions of Android devices and then target you with ads. Although you cannot disable this ID, you can opt out of ad personalization, such that your unique Advertising ID isn't used to help the services to target you.

How do you do that? It's actually really simple. Let's opt out. Open up Settings on your Android device. From within Settings, locate and tap Google. In the resulting screen, tap the On/Off slider for Opt out of Ads Personalization. When prompted, tap OK. That's all there is to it. You have successfully opted out of Ads personalization on Android. Your Advertising ID will no longer be used by apps or the Google Ad network to target advertising for you. Welcome to the new world privacy order.

About Jack Wallen

Jack Wallen is an award-winning writer for TechRepublic and Linux.com. He’s an avid promoter of open source and the voice of The Android Expert. For more news about Jack Wallen, visit his website jackwallen.com.

