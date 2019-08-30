How to quickly unsubscribe from email lists with Edison Mail

Overwhelmed by mailing lists? Unsubscribe from those pesky missives with ease using Edison Mail.

For whatever reason, I tend to get caught up in a daily deluge of mailing list subscriptions. Recently it's been a spate of auto dealer mailings. I haven't the slightest idea how my email address was caught up in this tornado of emails, but it has been fairly overwhelming.

Unsubscribing from those mailing lists can be a real pain in the inbox. However, there is a mobile email client that makes this process incredibly simple. Said client is Edison Mail. Although this email app has a few features that make it stand out from the crowd, it's that unsubscribe option that should catch the attention of many a user.

I'm going to introduce you to this feature. Once you see how simple it is to unsubscribe to such mailing lists, you'll be tempted to make Edison Email your default app for the job, especially if you're prone to getting caught up in a hailstorm of such lists.

What you'll need

The only thing you'll need for this is the Edison Mail client installed and working with one (or more) of your email accounts. This process is as simple as installing any app on Android, so I will assume you already have that taken care of. You also will need a few emails from mailing lists in your inbox—otherwise you wouldn't need this feature in the first place.

With that in place, let's find out how easy it is to unsubscribe from those mailing lists.

Unsubscribing from mailing lists

Once you've received a few missives from those mailing lists you abhor, it's time to unsubscribe. Here's how:

Open Edison Mail. Swipe right (from the left edge) to open the sidebar.

Tap Subscriptions (Figure A).



Once in the Subscriptions section, you'll find every email in your inbox that includes an unsubscribe option. You will notice an Unsubscribe button associated with each email (Figure B).

Tap the Unsubscribe button for every email for which you wish to have your address removed. Once you've done that, the offending address will be blocked (and the usual unsubscribe process followed, without you having to do anything more), and you won't have to worry about that mailing list again. Does that mean you've officially been unsubscribed from the mailing list? As long as the email follows the standard unsubscribe practice, yes. How do you know that's the case? Only those mailing list emails that follow the standard practice of unsubscribing will show up in the Subscriptions section in the app.

It really is that easy. With a quick tap, you are unsubscribed from that mailing list. Tap through that entire list of emails and you're done.

Although Edison Mail does have a few other unique features such as read receipt block, personalized notifications, configurable menus, and more, it's that unsubscribe feature that should have users wanting to give this client a try.

