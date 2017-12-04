How to run Firefox Quantum on a Chromebook

Image: Jack Wallen

Chromebooks are an amazing tool—one of unmatched efficiency, speed, and ease of use. However, with the release of Firefox Quantum, Chromebook users might feel a bit left out of one seriously amazing experience.

Fear not, intrepid Chromebookies, all is not lost. With a device that supports the Android App store, you're one step away from using the fastest browser on the market. Naturally, you wonder, "Is it worth using?" Considering ChromeOS was built around the Chrome browser, is making use of a third-party for the same purpose a worthwhile endeavor?

Let's install and find out.

Installation

The installation is simple if you have a Chromebook that supports Android apps. If you're unsure, check here:

Stable channel

Acer Chromebook R11

Acer Chromebook R13

Acer Chromebook Spin 11

Acer Chromebook 14

Acer Chromebook 14 for Work

Acer Chromebook 15 (CB3-532)

Acer Chromebook 11 N7 (C731, C731T)

AOpen Chromebox Mini

AOpen Chromebase Mini

ASUS Chromebook Flip C100PA

ASUS Chromebook Flip C213

ASUS Chromebook Flip C302

ASUS Chromebook C202SA

ASUS Chromebook C300SA / C301SA

CTL NL61 Chromebook

CTL Chromebook J2 / J4

Dell Chromebook 11 Convertible (3189)

Dell Chromebook 13 (7130)

Dell Chromebook 11 (3180)

Dell Chromebook 13 (3380)

eduGear Chromebook M Series

eduGear Chromebook K Series

Edxis Education Chromebook

Google Chromebook Pixel (2015)

Google Pixelbook

Haier Chromebook 11e

HiSense Chromebook 11

HP Chromebook x360 11G1 EE

HP Chromebook 11G5 EE

HP Chromebook 13 G1

Lenovo Flex 11 Chromebook

Lenovo N23 Chromebook

Lenovo N23 Yoga Chromebook

Lenovo IdeaPad N42 Chromebook

Lenovo N22 Chromebook

Lenovo N42 Chromebook

Lenovo Thinkpad 11e Chromebook (Gen 3)

Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Chromebook (Gen 4)

Lenovo Thinkpad 11e Yoga Chromebook (Gen 4)

Lenovo Thinkpad 13 Medion Chromebook S2015

Mercer Chromebook NL6D

NComputing Chromebook CX100

Nexian Chromebook 11.6"

PCMerge Chromebook PCM-116E

Poin2 Chromebook 11

Poin2 Chromebook 14

Samsung Chromebook 3

Samsung Chromebook Plus

Samsung Chromebook Pro

Sector 5 E1 Rugged Chromebook

Viglen Chromebook 11

Beta channel

Acer Chromebook 11 (C740)

Dell Chromebook 11 (7310)

Dev channel

ASUS C301SA

If you have one of the above Chromebooks, you're in luck—you can install Firefox Quantum. How do you do it? If you haven't already enabled this feature, it's simple:

Open the Settings app on your Chromebook Scroll down until you see the entry for Google Play Store Tap (or click) the entry for Google Play Store Click to enable the Google Play Store Click Get Started and agree to the Terms of Service

See: How to install Android apps on your supported Chromebook (TechRepublic)

Now that your device can install apps from the Google Play Store, you can then open the Play Store app, search for Firefox, and install.

Version discrepancy

Firefox Quantum started with version 57 on the desktop. I installed the latest version of Firefox from the Google Play Store, only to discover it was version 56. It turns out, there are some pieces for Firefox Quantum that aren't ready for the mobile browser—specifically, the CSS Renderer. This is actually the main component that gives Firefox 57 the blazing speeds it has achieved.

Even with that piece of the puzzle missing, Firefox for Android does have the new Photon UI and custom tabs so it's still very much worth having. If you really want that CSS Renderer sooner rather than later, you can always install the Firefox Beta (also to be had from the Google Play Store). This version of the browser contains all the pieces that make up Firefox Quantum.

Dare to make it your default?

Should it come time for you to open a URL from outside a browser, you will be prompted to select an app for the action at hand. With either Firefox or Firefox Beta (or both) installed, you will be prompted (Figure A) to select which browser to use and if you want to use it for only that instance (Just once) or as your default (Always).

Figure A

The big caveat to this is ChromeOS has no mechanism for setting the default browser back. There are two ways you can get out of this, should you want to return to using Chrome as the default browser:

Uninstall Firefox

Install another third-party browser and then when prompted select Chrome as the default, and uninstall the third-party browser.

Is it worth the fuss?

If this were on a standard desktop I'd say, without hesitation, Firefox Quantum most certainly is your best bet as the default browser. However, on ChromeOS things get a bit murky. One of the biggest issues I quickly discovered was Firefox only had two window sizing modes—maximized or smartphone. As you can see (Figure B), the smartphone mode simply won't work.

Figure B

On top of the above issue, any time you switch between maximized and smartphone modes, Firefox has to restart.

If you're like me, you tend to work with windows of all sizes on ChromeOS, so the inability to control the size of the Firefox window is a deal breaker. That, of course, doesn't really hinder Firefox's ability to perform on the Chromebook. In fact, the performance differences between Firefox and Chrome are almost imperceptible—on the desktop, Firefox Quantum easily beats Chrome. Firefox Beta renders sites as quickly and as well as Chrome.

There is, however, one other issue some users might find with running Firefox on ChromeOS—you're running the mobile version of the browser. This means you can't pin tabs, there are no sidebars for the likes of bookmarks, and there is no bookmarks bar to be had.

In the end, using Firefox on a Chromebook is for those who want to have a choice about which browser to use. Because Chrome is so deeply embedded in ChromeOS, using Firefox as the default browser eventually becomes an exercise in frustration and inefficiency. My advice is to install Firefox and use it as a secondary browser. It's nice to have and use, but Chrome is too entangled with the platform and device to make Firefox a logical default.

