How to secure your Apple Card

Learn how to secure and protect your Apple Card, both the virtual card and the physical one.

If you have an Apple Card—the virtual one or the physical titanium one—you want to keep the card secure and protected. Apple offers a few different options for you to secure your card. You can lock the physical card if it's lost or stolen or you're concerned about someone else using it. You can request a replacement card if your physical card has been lost or stolen. You can also request a new card number if you think the existing number may have been stolen or compromised. Here's how to keep your Apple Card safe.

SEE: Mobile device security: Tips for IT pros (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

How to lock your Apple Card

Let's say your physical Apple Card has been lost or stolen, or you're not currently using the card and you want to make sure it can't be appropriated by someone else--you can lock it

On your iPhone, open the Wallet app. Tap the entry for your Apple Card. Tap the black circle with the three dots in the upper right. Swipe down the Payment Card screen. Under Physical Card, tap the link to Lock Card. Your card is now locked, so it can't be used. To unlock the card, simply tap the link to Unlock Card and enter your Apple ID password (Figure A).

Figure A

How to get a replacement Apple Card

If your physical Apple Card has been lost or stolen and you've already locked it, you may want to get a replacement. On your iPhone, open the Wallet app. Tap the entry for your Apple Card. Tap the black circle with the three dots in the upper right. Swipe down the Payment Card screen. Under Physical Card, tap the link to Request Replacement Card. At the next screen, tap the reason you want a replacement card: Lost, Stolen, Damaged, or Other. Tap Next. At the next screen, tap Confirm to confirm your address (Figure B).

Figure B

How to request a new Apple Card number

In the interest of security, your card number doesn't appear on the physical card; rather, the card number, expiration date, and security code appear in the Wallet app on your iPhone. Naturally, you should be protecting your iPhone with Face ID or Touch ID, but perhaps you're concerned that your card information has been compromised; in that case, you can request a new card number.

To do this in the Wallet app, tap the entry for your Apple Card. Tap the black circle with the three dots in the upper right. At the Payment Card screen, tap the entry for Card Information. Authenticate the process with Face ID or Touch ID. At the next screen, tap the link to Request New Card Number. To confirm, tap the Request button. Again, authenticate with Face ID or Touch ID. After a couple of seconds, a new number is generated and appears on the screen (Figure C).

Figure C

Apple Weekly Newsletter Whether you need iPhone and Mac tips or rundowns of enterprise-specific Apple news, we've got you covered. Delivered Tuesdays Sign up today Sign up today

Also see