How to use Atomic Blocks to make WordPress page and post creation simple
by in Software on March 4, 2020, 10:34 AM PST

Atomic Blocks makes creating WordPress pages and posts efficient and simple. Find out how to install and use this handy plugin.

If you're a WordPress admin, or someone who simply uses the tool to create a personal or professional blog, you probably wish there was a way to make page/post creation fast and easy.

There is.

Said way is a tool called Atomic Blocks, which is a collection of pre-built Gutenberg blocks to make building the WordPress website you've always wanted easy. With Atomic Blocks, you'll find pre-constructed blocks for:

  • Post Grid: Full-width section with title, paragraph text, and customizable button.

  • Container Block: Combine several blocks into a section.

  • Testimonial Block: Add customer or client testimonials with avatar, text, and citation.

  • Inline Notice Block: Colorful notice or message with text, title, and dismiss icon.

  • Sharing Icons Block: Social sharing.

  • Author Profile Block: User profile box.

  • Accordion Block: Accordian text toggle with title and descriptive text.

  • Customizable Button: Stylized button to a page or page with size, shape, target, and color options.

  • Drop Cap Block: Add stylized drop cap to the beginning of your paragraphs.

  • Spacer and Divider: Adjustable spacer between blocks, with an optional divider.

For anyone who needs to create quick and highly customized WordPress pages and posts, Atomic Blocks should be considered a must-have.

How to install Atomic Blocks

The installation of Atomic Blocks is quite simple. Here's how. Log in to your WordPress site as the admin user and click Plugins | Installed Plugins (Figure A).

In the resulting window, click Add New at the top of the page (Figure B).

In the plugin search field, type atomic blocks and wait for the results (Figure C).

When the Atomic Blocks entry appears, click Install Now (Figure D).

Once the installation completes, click Activate (Figure E).

How to use Atomic Blocks

Now that you have Atomic Blocks installed, it's time to use it. Thanks to the new WordPress Editor, using Atomic Blocks is incredibly easy. 

Let's say you're creating a new post. You're probably already accustomed to the new editor, so start creating a new post. Add a title to your page and then click the + button under the newly-created title block (Figure F).

From the drop-down, scroll down until you see the Atomic Blocks entry (Figure G).

With the entry expanded, you'll see all of the available Atomic Blocks (Figure H). 

Select one of the blocks to add to your post and then customize it to meet your needs. You can continue adding as many Atomic Blocks into the post or page until you're satisfied. 

And that's how you can make adding WordPress posts and pages simpler and more efficient. Give Atomic Blocks a try and see if you don't very quickly come to depend on this free add-on.

