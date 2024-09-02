What is a CRM system?

CRM software is a sales and marketing platform that houses and tracks all lead and client information for a business. These solutions are meant to help manage entire sales processes and workflows from lead generation to deal closing.

The onboarding and set-up process can be understandably intimidating, so we’ve put together this beginners guide to understanding the basics of using a CRM tool.

There are many elements that factor into figuring out what information you need to get started with a CRM, such as your technical expertise, industry, if you’re setting up a new CRM for the first time, or if you’re transferring data from an existing one.

These seven steps should help you visualize how to progressively use a CRM to capitalize on all the benefits it can bring.

How to use a CRM

Step 1 – Import data

The first thing you will want to do is transfer all existing data from sheets, documents, and other digital warehouses into the singular CRM platform. CRM providers help do this by allowing for data migration directly from a spreadsheet or through APIs and integrations.

A major benefit of CRM software is that customer data will no longer be siloed and stored in multiple locations. If you have a lot of scattered data to import, check with your provider to see if they offer migration assistance. Some provide this for free to certain plan tiers, while others offer it as an add-on service.

Though it might look unorganized at first, getting the data into the platform is the most important first step for security reasons. Once it’s in the CRM system, you can begin segmenting the data according to your needs.

Step 2 – Integrate tools

A major factor I use to evaluate CRM providers is their integration capabilities. To be able to use a CRM to its full potential, it’s important to integrate it with your existing sales and marketing tools as soon as possible.

This will ensure data is being shared appropriately throughout the transition or set-up process. For example, an email provider, internal communication tool like Slack, or invoicing software need to be integrated immediately for sufficient tracking.

Be sure to choose CRM software that either integrates with your existing tools or offers functionality that can replace those tools within the CRM system. This is particularly important if you employ a multi-touch sales and marketing strategy that involves several different departments.

Step 3 – Build out a CRM cycle

You should be able to transfer your existing sales process into the new CRM tool and start using them right away, but the implementation stage is also an opportunity to add and manage more complex stages or strategies.

Once your basic sales process and pipeline is entered into the CRM, you can begin building out a more specific CRM cycle. Common CRM cycle stages include how you collect customer information and data, what communication channels are used for customer interactions, and how sales metrics will be measured and evaluated.

SEE: Learn more about the key components of a CRM cycle.

Step 4 – Train users

Typical CRM pricing works by charging the business per user on the platform. Whether you’re expecting just a few users or a few hundred users, it’s important to introduce them to the new CRM software with training, resources, and knowledge-sharing sessions. This way, sales reps and managers are comfortable with the new technology and able to adequately update status, deals, and more.

Some CRM systems offer users in-app tutorials, group training resources, and even detailed knowledge databases for best practices. Consider running several different training sessions based on the department, role, or skill level of the employees who will be using the CRM software.

An added benefit of this step is that teams will be able to use the CRM platform to work out any snarls in their workflows, identify bugs in the tool itself, and reduce time spent on manual tasks.

Step 5 – Automate tasks

A common CRM feature is the ability to automate marketing or sales tasks. Once your users are in the CRM tool and are a little more familiar with it, it’s time to create automations that can make their jobs even easier.

For example, if a customer submits a query online or fills out a form on your site, a follow-up email could be triggered to send to their inbox while a sales rep prepares to engage with them. Or once a deal is closed, automations could trigger post-sale tasks such as data entry or scheduling.

There are countless ways you can organize an automation workflow to connect steps. It’s important to understand that there might be a bit of trial and error, so I would suggest testing any automations on a smaller scale before wider rollout.

Many CRM software that support automation will have a cap on the number of uses in a set period of time, such as per month or per billing cycle. It’s essential to have a clear understanding of those limits so that you don’t run into unanticipated work pauses or need to spend on overages.

Step 6 – Deploy new campaigns

Once you integrate existing or new third-party tools and set up automations, it’s time to begin deploying new campaigns.

When you build out email marketing campaigns, sales follow-up campaigns, and workflows using a CRM tool, new leads are automatically generated and funneled into the software. That lead generation can trigger lead nurturing campaigns managed by specific sales reps, who already have all the customer data at their fingertips.

All of this built-in context improves customer experience and helps your team close deals more quickly.

Step 7 – Analyze CRM reporting

There is a lot of value in the reporting capabilities of a CRM. Once you’ve implemented the core workflows in your CRM system and can track deals within the pipeline, it’s important to regularly check in on the reports and sales analytics.

These auto-generated reports can display individual, team, or business performance, revenue tracking, campaign success, and so much more. This information should be used to make business decisions regarding how you utilize the CRM and evolve selling strategies.

For example, if there are high click rates for an email marketing campaign but no major improvement in conversion rates, the business should consider dedicating more time to lead nurturing to turn those interested clicks into actual customers. Or, if you see a high conversion rate on calls made at a particular time or on a certain day of the week, you may want to adjust staffing schedules to capitalize on that trend.

What are the benefits of using a CRM?

Implementing CRM software can benefit your business in a multitude of ways. No matter your intention with the software — whether for marketing, sales, or reporting — a CRM tool acts as a central hub for all client information. Because CRM software is scalable, a small business can benefit just as much as an enterprise, and the system can adapt to meet your needs as the business grows.

A few key benefits worth noting are:

Data integrity: Reduce or totally eliminate data entry errors or account inconsistencies with secure digital systems.

Reduce or totally eliminate data entry errors or account inconsistencies with secure digital systems. Lead targeting: Create and deploy lead generation campaigns that are built with data-backed insights into your ideal customer profile.

Create and deploy lead generation campaigns that are built with data-backed insights into your ideal customer profile. Advanced insights: View valuable data, like performance or revenue tracking, in digestible dashboards that help decision makers strategize sales initiatives.

View valuable data, like performance or revenue tracking, in digestible dashboards that help decision makers strategize sales initiatives. Inter-departmental communication: Streamline all communication between marketing, sales, and support teams, or between individual reps and managers in one place with all activity recorded.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Is CRM easy to use?

Since CRM platforms are meant to be used by sales reps, managers, marketing analysts, and more, they’re built to be intuitive and accessible by people at any technical skill level. It’s also common to see popular CRM providers advertise their platform as “no-code,” meaning customizations and automations can be built without any specialized knowledge. This can all help drive the ease of use of the tool. Additionally, following general best practices can ensure users are working in the software as efficiently as possible.

What is the easiest CRM tool to use?

While identifying an easy-to-use CRM can be subjective, I’ve found Freshsales, Creatio, Less Annoying CRM and Pipedrive all have received positive, real user feedback regarding ease of use. Ease of use should be a major factor to consider when researching a solution, but so should integrations and core and advanced features. Cost is also an important factor that might be prioritized over these; for example, free CRMs are typically highly sought after.