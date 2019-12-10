How to use the Firefox Lockwise password manager

Mozilla has evolved its Lockbox password tool into a more standard password manager. Find out if Firefox Lockwise is right for you.

Some time ago, Mozilla released Firefox Lockbox, which was its take on the password manager. Although Lockbox wasn't so much a password manager as it was a way to view saved passwords within the Firefox browser--you couldn't add new passwords or edit existing entries. This attempt at a password manager was really just laying the groundwork for a more full-fledged tool.

The new tool is Firefox Lockwise, and it's now available.

With Firefox Lockwise, you can create new password entries as well as edit and delete older entries; you can also view passwords for entries but have to copy them manually. Firefox Lockwise doesn't contain a password generator (which prevents it from taking the place of my new password manager of choice, Bitwarden), so when you add new entries, you'll have to create your own unique and strong passwords.

Firefox Lockwise does have a mobile app for Android and iOS, but that version is only capable of viewing entries, not creating new ones.

Let's take a closer look at Firefox Lockwise and see if it's the password manager you've been waiting for.

How to get Firefox Lockwise

Firefox Lockwise was released with Firefox version 70, so if you're using a version of the Firefox browser earlier than 70, you'll have to upgrade. Once you're running the most recent version, make sure you've logged into your Firefox account by clicking the Menu button in the upper right corner, and then clicking Sign In To Firefox.

After you've logged in, Firefox will sync all of your data, which includes your passwords. When that completes (it shouldn't take much time), click on the menu button again, and then click Logins And Passwords (Figure A).

Figure A

You could always open a new tab and type about:logins in the address bar. Either way will get you access to Firefox Lockwise.

Once Firefox Lockwise is open (Figure B), you can search for an entry by typing the name of the site or service or the username.

Figure B

How to create a new entry in Firefox Lockwise

To create a new entry in Firefox Lockwise, click the Create New Login button. In the resulting window (Figure C), type the URL for the entry, a username, and password, and click Save.

Figure C

Once the new entry is created, it will sync with your Firefox account, so it's available to all instances of Firefox that include Lockwise.

Two caveats about Firefox Lockwise

If you want to use Firefox Lockwise with any level of security, you must create a Master Password. Without creating a Master Password, anyone who has access to your Firefox web browser will be able to view your passwords.

The second caveat is a rather strange issue that I've seen a number of times. Let's say you want to save a password entry for http://192.168.1.33/akaunting/index.php. When you save the entry, Firefox Lockwise cuts off all but the domain (or IP address). So in my example, Firefox Lockwise will only save http://192.168.1.33. I have no idea if this is a bug or a "feature," but it's quite annoying. Hopefully the developers will take care of this sooner rather than later.

Outside of those two caveats, Firefox Lockwise is a solid password manager for anyone who uses Firefox and wants a bare-bones manager for their login credentials. However, if you're looking for a tool with more bells and whistles, you'll find Firefox Lockwise sorely lacking.

