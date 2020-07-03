How to use Zoom's advanced sharing options to share more than just your screen

You can share more than just your screen or a single document in a Zoom meeting.

If you use Zoom, you probably already know that you can share your screen, either a specific window or app, or the entire screen. But Zoom also offers advanced options for sharing more than just your screen. By tapping into these advanced options, you can share a portion of a screen. You can share just the audio and not the video from your computer. And if your system is outfitted with more than one camera, you can share content using that second camera. Here are the steps.

In your Zoom meeting, open a file, document, or window for which you want to share a specific section or area. Click the Share Screen button. At the screen to select a window or application to share, click the section for Advanced. Select the first icon for Portion of Screen and then click the Share button (Figure A).

A green frame appears. Make sure it's on top of the file or window you wish to share. Move the frame so it covers only the portion you want to share. As you move the frame, it turns orange, which means that sharing is paused and inactive. When you stop moving the frame, it turns back to green, indicating that sharing is on and active again. If the frame is the wrong size, you can resize it by any of the four corners or four sides (Figure B). When you're finished, click the Stop Share button at the top.

Next, maybe you want to share just the audio for the other participants to hear music or sounds played from your computer without any video. At the Advanced section in the sharing window, click the icon for Music or Computer Sound Only and then click the Share button (Figure C). You can now play the audio from your computer so that everyone can hear it.

Finally, you can share the screen using a second camera if your system has more than one camera. For example, you may have a dedicated document camera. Back at the Advanced section in the sharing window, click the icon for Content from 2nd Camera and then click the Share button (Figure D). From the Share window, click the Switch Camera button in the upper left corner to switch back and forth between your primary camera and your secondary camera.

