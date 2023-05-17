Your email has been sent

Prepare your team for every major CompTIA course with this $69 bundle

From cybersecurity to project management, through 239 hours of content.

In the tech world, professional certification can be the difference between landing a huge contract and missing out. If you want your team to put effort into passing these exams, it’s a good idea to lead from the front.

The Complete iCollege 2023 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle helps you do just that, with 239 hours of essential exam prep.

The included content is worth a total of $3,887, but you can get on-demand access for only $69 via TechRepublic Academy.

Ranked highly in the top 10 IT certifications, the CompTIA name is respected around the world. In fact, some companies will only hire individuals who have passed specific CompTIA exams.

If you want to call yourself a technical CEO or a properly qualified manager, getting the same certifications is pretty essential. You should make sure your team is educated, too.

Order today for just $69 and get all the knowledge you need for building an impressive collection of certifications. It includes 13 full-length video courses, covering a range of key topics for IT and cybersecurity.

The line-up helps you pass CompTIA IT Fundamentals, A+ Core, Cloud Essentials+, Cloud+, Server+, Network+, Security+ and Linux+. So far, all self-explanatory.

You also learn the fundamentals of project management with Project+, and take a deep dive into cybersecurity with PenTest+, CySA+ and CASP+.

All the training is provided via iCollege by ITproTV. This education provider employs instructors with decades of combined experience, with 375 professional certifications between them. It’s not surprising that the platform is rated at 4.9 out of 5 stars on G2.

Get The Complete iCollege 2023 CompTIA Super Bundle for $69 and a lifetime of on-demand access via mobile and desktop devices.

Prices and availability are subject to change.