Instacart adds ADT security feature to grocery delivery app to connect shoppers with emergency help

Lyft also has integrated the security company's service into its driver and passenger apps.

Gig workers who grocery shop for Instacart have a new safety feature in their app powered by ADT. Instacart will add the security company's Safe by ADT into the mobile delivery app. If an individual on an Instacart run feels unsafe, he can connect to emergency services and share GPS location data and trip or task details.

The new feature will allow Instacart's 500,000 shoppers to discreetly signal for help any time they feel unsafe. In addition to sharing details of the situation, the safety feature can track the Instacart shopper and help emergency responders to locate the individual. ADT's mobile safety platform integrates into third-party apps to connect users to ADT's 24/7 professional monitoring centers. ADT also works with Lyft.

Lyft and Uber passengers and drivers have reported sexual assaults during trips on the ride hailing services. Uber released its first US safety report in late 2019, which found that 3,045 sexual assaults were reported during Uber rides in 2018, along with nine murders and 58 deaths due to car crashes.

The biggest safety risk to Instacart shoppers seems to be increased exposure to the coronavirus as demand for the shopping and delivery service has spiked since March. Instacart shoppers offer same-day delivery and pickup services to bring groceries and other essentials to people and families across the U.S. and Canada. Mark Killick, vice president of Instacart Care, said order volume is up more than 300% year-over-year as of April 10.

The company reported that the number of gig workers shopping for the service grew from 200,000 to 350,000 over two weeks in response to increased demand. Instacart has since increased its workforce to 500,000 gig workers. At the end of March, the company pledged to make it easier for shoppers to get personal protective equipment and added a wellness component to the app. Some Instacart shoppers went on strike May 1 and others say some of the promised benefits have not been delivered.

Leah Page, vice president of mobile security and strategic projects at ADT, said Safe by ADTwill provide peace of mind and safety to on-the-go shoppers and their customers.

Safe by ADT is a proprietary mobile safety solution that ADT developed in-house. The technology provides third-party app users with an added layer of security and safety by connecting them to ADT's 24/7 professional monitoring centers. It allows partners to focus on their core business and enlist ADT to provide security and safety support.

ADT is offering its new mobile safety app, SoSecure during the coronavirus health crisis. Available on iOS and Android, SoSecure is a free safety app that provides access to ADT's 24/7 professional monitoring and response from your mobile phone.

