Learn how to make Gmail more efficient with the ClickUp workplace solution.

ClickUp is a configurable workplace efficiency software that may be used by all departments in a company to automate sales emails. With ClickUp, users can create an automated email sequence that sends out emails at specific times based on when someone opens their Gmail account.

This is perfect for sending follow-up emails or other messages throughout the day. It also allows users to train customers on how to use a product, which helps improve satisfaction and leads to higher conversion rates.

ClickUp has a robust set of Gmail integration features, which are designed for marketers to display all email marketing campaigns directly in ClickUp.

It integrates with Gmail to turn your emails into landing pages, CRM lists and PPC campaigns. ClickUp also makes it faster and easier to launch products or services by automating online marketing activities as well as providing a sophisticated analytics platform.

You’ll want to know how to integrate ClickUp with Gmail so you can use your email for managing your customers, help them stay in contact with their accounts and get instant answers when they need them.

How to integrate Gmail with ClickUp directly

The only things you’ll need are:

A Gmail account

A ClickUp account

The Google Chrome extension

To integrate ClickUp with Gmail, you need to complete the following steps:

First, download the latest version of ClickUp on your phone or on your computer as an extension. Sign in to your ClickUp account on your phone or computer (Figure A). Then add ClickUp as an extension on your computer.

Figure A

Sign in by using an existing email account

A confirmation mail will be sent to you with a number to verify your ClickUp account (Figure B). If you don’t have a Gmail account, you can sign up for one easily.

Figure B

Go to your Gmail inbox and click the ClickUp logo in an email of your choice.

Figure C

Launch the ClickUp extension. This will open the ClickUp extension for you to create tasks, lists and more.

Figure D

If you have more than one Gmail account, ensure you select the right version of Gmail in the drop-down menu. You can check on this by clicking on the Settings button in Gmail.

Figure E

When the Chrome extension opens, you have two choices: Attaching to the Task and Creating a New Task. Attaching to the task adds your email to the current task as a rich attachment.

Figure F

You can view, download or even read the email, and the attachment will bear the name you use as the subject of your email.

Figure G

Meanwhile, creating a new task involves making your email a new task attachment. Before creation, you can change the task name, but by default, it will be the subject you use for your email.

Your email will be included in the newly generated task as an attachment. You can either preview it, download it or open it directly from ClickUp.

Figure H

Carefully check that you toggle the Email Feature settings on after downloading the extension if the ClickUp logo doesn’t appear in your email. To do this, go to Settings, click on the Integrations tab and then on the email button shown back in Figure C.

Sending emails on ClickUp using Gmail integration

First, click on the email button (the small envelope) within your task and close to the comment tab (Figure I).

Figure I

Clicking on the Email button

In the From tab, choose Link An Email from the drop-down options.

Figure J

Sign in to your Gmail account. To do this, select Email ClickApp and sign in with your desired email account. In this case, we will click on the Sign In With Google button (Figure K).

Figure K

Once you choose your desired email account, a pop-up window will appear asking you to grant ClickApp access to your account.

Grant ClickUp to access your Google Account. Click on the Allow button to continue.

Figure L

Select who can have access to the email and its features.

Figure M

Choose those who would be able to send emails from the account, generate signatures and create email templates. Click Done to start sending emails from ClickUp.

This opens the page below for you to compose and send your emails. You can type the email address of the person you want to email, type a subject and key in your desired messages. When you finish, click on the send button to send your email.

Figure N

Disabling Gmail integration in ClickUp

You can also disable ClickUp’s Gmail integration. To do this, navigate to the settings in the ClickUp Chrome extension and click on the delete button as shown in the screenshot below.

Figure O

To confirm you want to remove your email, click on the remove email button.

Figure P

For safety purposes, when you delete your Google account, the whole Workspace will also be deleted. This will have an effect on using ClickUp to send emails, integrate your Google Calendar and share documents from Google Drive. To keep using these services, you must re-add your Gmail.