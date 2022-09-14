Jack Wallen shows you how simple it is to integrate your monday.com and Jira accounts for a much more efficient workflow.

Do you use monday.com for project management and Jira for issue management? If so, wouldn’t it be fantastic if you could integrate those two services for a much more efficient workflow?

Guess what? You can. Even better, the process is quite simple. The only caveat is the monday.com and Jira integration is currently in beta. However, it does function well enough to be used by your teams. With this integration you can sync Jira issues to your monday.com projects, making this a must-have for those who work with both platforms.

Let’s make it happen.

What you’ll need to integrate monday.com with Jira

The only things you’ll need for this are both a monday.com and Jira account. That’s it.

How to integrate monday.com with Jira

The first thing you must do is log in to your monday.com and Jira accounts in the same web browser. Once you’ve taken care of that, go to your monday.com account, open a workspace and then head to one of your project boards. From there, click Integrate near the top right corner (Figure A).

Figure A

In the resulting pop-up window, click Featured in the left navigation and then locate and click the Jira App (Figure B).

Figure B

In the next window (Figure C), click Add To Board.

Figure C

In typical monday.com fashion, you now must configure the integration. You will see the phrase (Figure D): Sync between [Jira icon] issues in [this project] of [this type] and items on this board with [these fields].

Figure D

You must click and configure everything bracketed above according to your needs. For example, if you click [this project], you will be asked to choose between either When An Issue Is Created In Jira Create An Item In Monday.Com, and When An Item Is Created In Monday.Com Create An Issue In Jira (Figure E).

Figure E

Once you’ve configured everything, click Add To Board and your integration is complete. However, you configured the sync between monday.com and Jira will now begin and your workflow can be more concentrated within a single platform.

Congratulations, you just integrated monday.com and Jira! Your project management will now become considerably more efficient.

