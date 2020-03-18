iPad Pro 2020: Cheat sheet

Apple released in March 2020 its most advanced iPad Pro. Some of the device's upgrades include a LiDAR Scanner with depth-sensing abilities and a new Magic Keyboard accessory.

Image: Apple

With the A12Z Bionic chip, Apple's 2020 iPad Pro has the highest performance ever in an iPad. The chip has an eight-core CPU and Neural Engine, and Apple claims that it runs with more power and speed than most Windows PC laptops.

To help CXOs, IT leaders, and other business professionals learn about Apple's 2020 iPad Pro, we've put together the most important details and resources in this cheat sheet. This article will be updated as new, relevant information becomes public.

What is the iPad Pro 2020?

The iPad Pro 2020 is the latest iPad in Apple's Pro line, joined in the lineup by the standard iPad, iPad Mini, and iPad Air. The first iPad Pro, which was announced in 2015, had a 12.9-inch screen. In 2016, a 9.7-inch version was revealed, followed by the second generation iPad Pro line (12.9-inch and 10.5-inch) in 2017. The last iPad Pro was introduced in 2018.

Apple released on March 18, 2020 its new iPad Pro alongside a new MacBook Air. To better compete with alternatives like the Microsoft Surface Pro and Google Pixelbook Go, Apple updated the iPad Pro with new hardware and software features that could further its appeal with the professional crowd.

The same as the iPad in 2018, the iPad Pro 2020 comes in 11- and 12.9-inch sizes. The iPad Pro 2020's upgrades include a new Magic Keyboard accessory (sold separately) that offers a backlit keyboard and trackpad, new studio-quality microphones, wide and ultrawide cameras, and a LiDAR Scanner with depth-sensing abilities.

What are the specifications for the iPad Pro 2020?

Finish: Silver or Space Gray

Capacity: 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, or 1 TB

Connectivity: Wi-Fi only, or Wi-Fi plus cellular

Display: 11" Liquid Retina LED display or 12.9" Liquid Retina LED display

Chip: A12Z Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture and Neural Engine

Camera: Five-element lens 12MP (Wide) or 10MP (Ultra Wide) camera with 2x optical zoom out and digital zoom up to 5x

TrueDepth camera: 7MP photos

Video: 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps (Wide); 60 fps (Ultra Wide)

1080p HD video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps

720p HD video recording at 30 fps

Video/Audio Calling: FaceTime video or iPad to any FaceTime-enabled device over Wi-Fi or cellular

Speakers: Four speaker audio

Microphones: Five studio-quality microphones

Security: Face ID

Cellular/wireless: 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6; simultaneous dual band (2.4GHz and 5GHz); HT80 with MIMO on all models

Battery: Built-in 28.65-watt-hour rechargeable lithium-polymer battery (11") or built-in 36.71-watt-hour rechargeable lithium-polymer battery (12.9")

Operating system: iPadOS 13

SIM: Nano‑SIM

Who is the target audience for the iPad Pro 2020?

With the Pro camera system, the improved microphones (which Apple says are comparable to those on the MacBook Pro), and the LiDAR sensor, along with iPadOS 13.4 adding support for a keyboard and trackpad, the target audience for the iPad Pro 2020 is professional users. Apple's iPadOS 13.4 is expected to be released on March 24, 2020.

What features come with the iPad Pro 2020 camera?

The rear camera on the 2020 iPad Pro comes with Wide (12MP, ƒ/1.8 aperture) and Ultra Wide (10MP, ƒ/2.4 aperture). It offers 2x optical zoom out and digital zoom up to 5x with a five‑element lens. It also uses a 7MP TrueDepth camera on the front to enable Face ID, Portrait Mode, Animoji, and Memoji.

What are the storage capabilities of the iPad Pro 2020?

The iPad Pro 2020 can be configured with 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, or 1 TB of storage.

What is the battery size of the iPad Pro 2020?

All models of the 2020 iPad Pro will get up to 10 hours of battery life while surfing the web on Wi-Fi, watching video, or listening to music.

What security platform comes with the iPad Pro 2020?

The iPad Pro 2020 features Face ID for authentication, which can be used to unlock the device, secure personal data within apps, and pay for products with Apple Pay. It can work with portrait or landscape mode, and even when other peripherals--like a keyboard--are attached.

What are the color options for the iPad Pro 2020?

Both the 11" and 12.9" 2020 iPad Pros are available in Silver and Space Gray.

When and where can I buy the iPad Pro 2020?

Interested users can purchase the iPad Pro at Apple retail locations and through the Apple online store. (Apple retail stores, other than those in Greater China, are closed due to the coronavirus until further notice.) The iPad Pro 2020 will likely also be available at many third-party retailers like Best Buy and more.

How much does the iPad Pro 2020 cost?

The Wi-Fi-only 11-inch model will start at $799, while the 12.9-inch Wi-Fi model will start at $999. Cellular versions with 4G LTE are available starting at $949 for the 11-inch and $1,149 for the 12.9-inch.



