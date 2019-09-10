iPhone 11: A cheat sheet

This comprehensive guide about iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max covers features, pricing, and more details that you need to know about Apple's latest mobile devices.

× iphone11-hero.jpg

The iPhone 11 was announced at Apple's September 2019 event held at the Steve Jobs theater in Cupertino, CA. Myriad new products and software offerings were announced, but the iPhone 11 announcement was the one that Apple fans had been awaiting.

The new flagship iPhone, dubbed the iPhone 11, has many new features, including a new case design, massively improved front and rear cameras and mind-blowing performance increases.

iPhone 11 comes in two flavors: The standard iPhone 11 with a single screen size, and the iPhone 11 Pro that has two screen sizes. Both versions of the iPhone 11 offer unique sets of features.

Learn more about these new devices, why it matters, and how you can get one for yourself.

What is the iPhone 11?

The iPhone 11 is Apple's newest flagship smartphone. iPhone 11 Pro was announced alongside the iPhone 11 and includes many new features aimed at photographers, videographers, developers, and machine learning users.

The iPhone 11 is a new iteration beyond the previous year's flagship devices (iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max)—it includes massive improvements in the camera system, device performance, and design. The iPhone 11 Pro also includes a pro camera system, pro video system, and larger battery design.

What are the key features of the iPhone 11?

The iPhone 11 focuses on three main areas in addition to some smaller features. Those three main areas are: Performance, cameras, and battery.

× iphone11.jpg

The iPhone 11 features a new design made of anodized aluminum and a tougher glass that should increase durability over the lifetime of the device. It comes in new finishes, including the traditional white and black, but also purple, yellow, green, and Product (Red).

Audio

The new audio system supports Dolby Atmos, which can produce synthesized spacial audio that sounds like a surround-sound system.

Cameras

The iPhone continues to be the world's most popular camera, so just like in previous years, Apple spent a lot of time and energy focused on the camera system in the iPhone 11. The iPhone 11 (standard model) comes with a 12MP Wide camera and a 12MP Ultra-wide camera. You can now take wide camera shots, then switch to the ultra-wide camera when you need to capture more of the scene. This means you can also do 2x manual zoom without distortion.

Smart HDR

A new Smart HDR feature uses the new camera sensors to capture better HDR shots and Portrait mode shots. Portrait mode includes a new high-key mono feature that can place a white background behind black-and-white foreground composition.

The iPhone 11 comes in a single screen size of 6.1 inches with a resolution of 1792‑by‑828‑pixel resolution at 326 ppi.

Video

On the iPhone 11, video mode supports 4K at 60fps with time-lapse modes, a new cinematic image stabilization feature, slow-mo, and extended dynamic range.

Front cameras

The iPhone front-facing camera has long needed an upgrade, and with the iPhone 11, it received the most anticipated camera update in a while: There's now a 12MP true-depth camera that includes a wider sensor. 4K video can be shot using the front camera, as well as slow motion.

Battery

The iPhone Xr had the longest battery life ever on an iPhone with 25 hours of talk time, 15 hours of internet use, 16 hours of video playback, and 65 hours of audio playback. The iPhone 11 has it beat by adding an additional hour onto the battery life.

What are the key features of the iPhone 11 Pro?

× iphone11pro.jpg

The iPhone 11 Pro is geared toward iPhone users who just want more, and it features better cameras, better screen, and two different screen size options. The iPhone 11 Pro also has a new design, made using surgical-grade stainless steel and the same tougher glass that the standard iPhone 11 uses. There's also new colors, including a new midnight green, space gray, and gold.

Super retina XDR display

The iPhone 11 comes with a new screen that's an OLED-based display with a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio and 1200nits brightness, one of the most advanced screens ever shipped on an iPhone. Even with these advancements, though, the display is more efficient and is based on the same technology used in the new Mac Pro display announced at WWDC 2019.

The iPhone 11 Pro devices come in two screen sizes: a 5.8-inch screen, and a 6.5-inch screen. The 5.8-inch screen features a resolution of 2436‑by‑1125-pixel resolution at 458 ppi, while the 6.5-inch screen features a resolution of 2688‑by‑1242-pixel resolution at 458 ppi.

Larger battery

The iPhone 11 Pro features a larger battery, which gives the device more than four hours more operating time over the iPhone Xs on the standard iPhone 11 Pro, and more than five hours more operating time over the iPhone Xs on the iPhone 11 Pro Max. There is also a new 18-watt charger included in the iPhone 11 Pro box to enable faster charging.

New camera system

× iphone11proshots.jpg

Apple has a new camera system on the iPhone 11 Pro that features a 12MP Wide camera, 12MP telephoto camera, and a 12MP Ultra-wide camera. They all work together with a new image processor that enables a new level of photography never seen on a mobile device. You can now zoom in 2x, or zoom out 2x for a total of 4x manual zooming ability without distortion.

Apple demoed a new sneak peek at the Deep Fusion that takes a total of nine photos when you press the shutter button to merge long and short exposures together to create a pixel-by-pixel optimized image that creates detail and low-noise photos. It's the first time that Apple is using machine learning to take photography to a new level on iOS devices. This feature will be available on iPhone 11 Pro devices via a software update in late 2019.

What is A13 Bionic?

× applea13chip.jpg

The A13 Bionic chip is used across the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro devices, and features two main improvements over the A12 chip used in the predecessor iPhones. Apple chose to focus on machine learning and low-power design for this new chip to eke even more performance out of their devices, while keeping the battery drain at a minimum.

Machine learning

The CPU, GPU, and neural engine has been made faster for machine learning tasks by including machine learning accelerators that are six times more efficient at matrix multiplication and can handle more than 1 trillion operations per second. Machine learning models can also be scheduled, which balances efficiency and performance on the device.

Low-power design

There are more than 8.5 billion transistors on the A13 Bionic chip that use a new 7nm process to place them. There are also four high-efficiency CPU cores that are powerful enough to use most of the time, but don't take a battery hit. This means that Apple can eke out an additional 20% performance over the previous chip while not affecting battery performance.

More new features in the iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro also include some shared new features:

Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) for up to 38% faster download speeds

Better dust and water resistance: IP68 rating on iPhone 11 Pro - that's 4 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. On iPhone 11, it's rated for 2 meters of water for up to 30 minutes.

Gigabit-Class LTW for up to 30 LTE bands for true world-wide roaming

Fast-charging for up to 50% battery capacity in just 30 minutes with an 18-watt charger (18-watt chargers are included with iPhone 11 Pro, available separately with iPhone 11)

Audio sharing with two sets of AirPods to Beats headphones on a single iPhone

Spatial audio that simulates surround sound

Dolby Atmos that simulates sound moving around in a 3D space

Dual SIM with eSIM

QuickTake: This is a new feature in iOS 13 on the new iPhone 11. While composing a regular photo, you can now tap and hold the shutter button to take a quick video (a QuickTake), which will appear as a short clip in your Photos library.

This is a new feature in iOS 13 on the new iPhone 11. While composing a regular photo, you can now tap and hold the shutter button to take a quick video (a QuickTake), which will appear as a short clip in your Photos library. Night Mode: This new camera mode is automatically enabled when it's dark enough to utilize it, and works with the new camera sensors to make low-light photos pop like never before. It takes shorter and longer frames and merges them automatically for better low-light performance.

What is the target market for the iPhone 11?

iPhone 11 is marketed toward traditional iPhone users and those upgrading from iPhone Xr, iPhone Xs, or older iPhone devices. The iPhone 11 Pro is marketed toward iPhone users who are looking to super-charge their devices. The iPhone 11 Pro includes additional features sure to make photographers, videographers, and users who just want better battery life or bigger screen want this device over the standard version of the iPhone 11.

When will the iPhone 11 be released?

The iPhone 11 was announced on Sept. 10, 2019, at the Apple event at company headquarters in Cupertino, CA. The iPhones are available for pre-order on Sept. 13, 2019, and will begin shipping and be available in stores on Sept. 20, 2019.

How can I get an iPhone 11?

The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro will be available for pre-order on Apple's website and participating cellular providers starting Sept. 13, 2019. Both devices also go on sale in stores and ship on Sept. 20, 2019. Pre-orders will be available starting at 5 a.m. PDT.

The iPhone 11 will be available at these price points:

64 GB for $699

128 GB for $749

256 GB for $849

The iPhone 11 Pro will be available at these price points:

64 GB for $999

256 GB for $1,149

512 GB for $1,349

The iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available at these price points:

64 GB for $1,099

256 GB for $1,249

512 GB for $1,449

