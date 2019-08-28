Is job hopping a myth? 55% of workers want to stay with current employer

The future of work features flexible schedules, soft skills, more tech, and employees staying at their current companies.

Job hopping, or changing companies every couple of years, may be a trend of the past. Prudential's recent Pulse of American Worker Survey found that 55% of American workers want to work for their current employers for at least four years. Some 70% of workers have already been with their current companies for at least three years.

The report, conducted by Morning Consult, surveyed US employees to determine their current and future attitudes about the workplace. Not only do employees want to stay with one employer, but they are also embracing flexible work schedules, soft skills, and technology, the report found.

Spearheaded by technological advances and the influx of young talent, flexible work schedules have become the new norm for businesses. When asked what factors, other than compensation, are most important to workers, almost half (48%) said a flexible work schedule. A lack of flexibility creates an unhealthy work-life balance, which is the top reason (41%) respondents said they switch employers, the report found.

Currently, both technical skills and soft skills are useful for employees in their jobs, the report found. However, the future of work is turning more toward soft skills, with adaptability, people management, and time management cited as the most useful.

When looking at the tech, American workers aren't afraid, the report found. Despite previous fears of automation and technology eliminating jobs, less than a quarter (23%) of workers said they think technology will replace their job in five years. Employees cited economic downturn (38%), younger workers (19%), and a lack of training opportunities (16%) the biggest threats to their job security.

The majority of workers highlighted the benefits of technology: 78% of workers said they believe technology saves time and helps them become efficient. Looking forward, nearly half (46%) of employees agreed that technology will see the biggest increase in jobs in the next decade.

Overall, employees are optimistic about the future of work, with 80% of workers believing there will still be a need for their jobs and skills in the next 10 years. Some 76% said they plan to learn new skills to help advance their careers, but still believe their jobs are secure, according to the report.

