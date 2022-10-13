iScanner is on sale for a limited time during Deal Days. Get a lifetime subscription to this remote office in an app for just $40 today.

Remote work has a lot of benefits. But besides all of the perks, it’s not all sunshine and daisies. When it comes time to do actual work, you might miss the resources of an office, like the scanner.

Whether you run your own business from home or you need a more convenient way to organize and manage work documents, iScanner is a digital office on your phone. During our Deal Days promotion, you can get a lifetime subscription for one of the lowest prices ever.

Just like Amazon Prime Day, Deal Days is an opportunity to save big on apps and software, including the No. 1 scanning app on the App Store. iScanner has more than 80 million downloads and has top reviews from 9to5Mac, Gizmodo and more.

This digital tool helps you solve all of the everyday business problems you encounter while working remotely. Primarily a scanning tool, it helps you scan contracts, paper notes, books, and other documents. You can store your scans as multipage PDF or JPEG files and share them easily through a simplified interface. All scans get assistance from iScanner’s AI to ensure high-quality resolution.

That’s really just the tip of the iceberg, though. iScanner offers a variety of scanning modes, allowing you to conveniently scan ID documents and QR codes, count objects via your camera, perform math problems with your camera, and even calculate the area of a room.

The PDF scanner also gives you the tools to mark up, annotate and edit scans. You can e-sign documents, use color correction, remove noise and protect confidential scans with a PIN. Better yet, it’s fully optimized to make sharing and uploading scans to cloud services like Dropbox Evernote, and Google Drive an absolute breeze.

Get a digital office right on your phone. During Deal Days, you can get a lifetime subscription to iScanner for 79% off $199 at just $39.99. This offer ends on Oct. 13, 2022.

