Job seekers: Post your resume on these 11 sites for free

Posting your resume online is essential in today's recruiting process. Here are the best sites to get your resume seen, according to ZipJob.

How to make your tech resume more appealing to hiring managers With the rise in social media hiring platforms, the traditional resume has changed. Here's what hiring managers are looking for.

The hiring process has moved online, with online job boards now becoming most candidates' and companies' starting points in the job search. As more organizations undergo digital transformation processes, so do their hiring methods, with technology completely shifting how recruiting is conducted.

SEE: 14 tips for getting your resume through an applicant tracking system (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

One of the biggest mistakes companies can make in the hiring process is ignoring digital transformation. This holds especially true when hiring younger generations—Generation Z and Millennials—who only think of the hiring process as being an online experience.

"Online recruiting is integral to today's recruiting process because we're working in a global market, and relocation and telecommuting are very common," said Stephen Zafarino, vice president of national recruiting at Mondo.

A candidate's presence online can even make or break their likelihood of getting hired, according to a recent Careerbuilder report. The majority (66%) of employers said they use online search engines to conduct research on potential candidates. Nearly half of employers (47%) said that if they can't find a job candidate online, then they are less likely to call that individual in for an interview, the report found.

Job seekers even turn to social media to job hunt: Some 15% of job seekers have landed jobs via social media accounts like Instagram and LinkedIn, according to a Clutch report. However, online job boards proved to be the most popular medium for job searching, with more than 40% of candidates securing employment through online job boards like Indeed and Monster.

To help job seekers kickstart their hunt, the ZipJob Team compiled the following list of the top sites to post your resume online for free:

Indeed Monster CareerBuilder Glassdoor Ziprecruiter TheMuse Craigslist USA Jobs Resume Library College/University sites Industry-specific job boards

"Companies are always looking for fresh and talented candidates, and most turn to recruiters to get the job done. Asking for referrals or word-of-mouth can only do so much," said Liesl Bernard, CEO of staffing firm CannabizTeam. "Today's recruiters know that online recruitment is the norm, which not only opens up the talent pool exponentially, but also provides a wealth of resources that can help with recruitment efforts. Implementing creative recruiting strategies will help get your jobs seen by candidates who are looking for a new role. It will also make it faster to hire great candidates, more consistently, and with significantly less effort. "

For more, check out TechRepublic's article on how to make your tech resume more appealing to hiring managers.

Tech News You Can Use Newsletter We deliver the top business tech news stories about the companies, the people, and the products revolutionizing the planet. Delivered Daily Sign up today Sign up today

Also see

Image: iStockphoto/Tero Vesalainen