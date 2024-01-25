With so many different accounts and passwords to manage, it’s a good thing that you’re looking for a password manager. However, the number of password management solutions can complicate the selection process. If you’ve narrowed your search down to Keeper vs. KeePass, you’re getting closer to making the best decision for you.

Keeper is an excellent choice because of its many features and secure reputation; though, they come at a cost. Alternatively, KeePass is a free password manager with limited features. Overall, it’s important to determine which is the best, and our KeePass vs. Keeper debate will help you.

In this comparison, we will explore the features, performance, pricing and overall user experience of Keeper vs. KeePass to help you decide the best password manager for your needs.

Keeper vs. KeePass: Comparison table

Keeper KeePass Best for: Those who want more features, higher security and ease of use. Those who want a free service for password protection. Starting Price $2.04/month Free (with donation options) Available Platforms Android, iOS, Linux, Windows, Mac Android, iOS, Linux, Windows, Mac Service and Support 24/7 ticket system, detailed FAQs and guides, free Q&A sessions and technical support webinars No customer support team Browser Extensions Internet Explorer, Chrome, Opera, Safari, Firefox, Edge Only available with plugins Password Importing Yes Yes (but more tedious) Password Sharing Yes, with many ways to share Yes, with fewer ways to share Password Generator Yes Yes Autofill Yes No Visit Keeper Visit KeePass

Keeper vs. KeePass: Pricing

The biggest difference between Keeper and KeePass is pricing. KeePass is completely free but a subscription to Keeper costs.

Keeper pricing

Keeper divides its plans into two groups: Personal & Family and Organizations.

Keeper’s Personal plan is $2.92/month for one user vault and includes:

Unlimited password storage.

Unlimited devices.

Unlimited password sharing.

Fingerprint and Face ID.

Emergency access.

24/7 customer support.

Keeper’s Family plan is $6.25/month for five user vaults and includes everything in the Personal plan, plus:

10 GB secure file storage.

Shared folders, records and manage permissions.

Keeper’s Organizations tier includes Business Starter, Business and Enterprise plans with various features to cater to organizations, small and large.

Keeper offers a 30-day trial for its Personal plan and a 14-day trial for its Business and Enterprise plans.

KeePass pricing

KeePass is an open-source password manager, which means that many of its features can be configured through plugins. You can customize KeePass with as many plugins as you’d like — free of charge. However, KeePass asks for donations upon sign in.

Some premium features for mobile apps require payment. For example, if you download KeePass from the Play Store, you must pay $10 to use the password generator.

Feature comparison: Keeper vs. KeePass

Whether you’re searching for an alternative to KeePass or believe that Keeper is ideal, it’s still wise to compare the features. Here are a few notable features to consider:

Password importing

You can import passwords from many browsers using both KeePass and Keeper. However, Keeper seems more intuitive and allows you to import passwords from other password managers and browsers.

Though KeePass makes it possible to import passwords, it’s tedious because you’ll need to add a plugin for this capability.

Password generator

Most people can’t create strong and unique passwords themselves, so they require a password generator. KeePass wins here because it has many customizable options. You’ll find nine toggles to disable or enable, allowing you to choose the characters, symbols and length.

Still, Keeper has much to offer. You can choose the length of every password, up to 100 characters, and specify whether it should include special characters, numbers or capital letters.

Password sharing

Password sharing is a helpful feature that most password managers offer. Keeper is the winner here because it makes it easy to share files and passwords. You have many options, such as SMS, AirDrop, email and links. The default mode is set to “view only,” but you can change this. There’s also a one-time share feature.

KeePass isn’t ideal for password sharing. You could share the whole database by sending the file through email. However, there is no built-in messaging system, so it’s not easy or safe to do this.

Autofill

Autofill is excellent because it helps you make payments, speed up the login process and more. Luckily, both products have this feature, though they’re implemented in different ways.

Keeper makes it easy to set up; simply add it to the browser extension or through the app. Once you log in, select the “autofill credentials” toggle and click “enter” to go to websites and apps.

KeePass doesn’t offer an autofill feature, but it does have Auto-Type. This lets you choose keypresses that will happen automatically. Still, it’s not as intuitive or user-friendly as Keeper.

Keeper: Pros and cons

Pros

Offline support, regardless of platform.

Available on all major browser extensions, platforms and operating systems.

BreachWatch is available to protect usernames and passwords from the Dark Web.

Helps with onboarding.

Cons

Must pay to use most services.

Limited options available from the free version.

Has been hacked in the past.

In our full review, Keeper received a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars.

KeePass: Pros and cons

Pros

Completely free and open-source.

Highly reliable and stable.

Doesn’t depend on the cloud.

Offers multi factor authentication.

Cons

Doesn’t feature a modern user interface.

Can’t support multiple logins.

Various KeePass apps from different vendors make it hard to trust the source.

In our full review, KeePass received a rating of 3.2 out of 5 stars.

Methodology

Having a good password manager is crucial, but it’s often hard to determine which one is the best. When comparing Keeper and KeePass, we considered factors such as security, ease of use, portability and value. We scored each product using an internal algorithm. The scoring was based on the products individually and in relation to other password managers.

Should your organization use Keeper or KeePass?

Overall, Keeper outperforms KeePass in many categories. It offers more features and stronger security while being easier to use.

However, you shouldn’t automatically discount KeePass. It’s a free service with no reported history of data breaches. Its functionality can be increased through the use of plugins.

Still, KeePass isn’t user-friendly. If you’re not tech-savvy or willing to play around with the system, it might be hard to configure.

Ultimately, it will be up to you to decide which password manager is best for your needs.