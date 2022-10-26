Cloud storage can get expensive in a hurry. Fortunately, even though Prime Day is over, you can lock in Prime Day-esque savings on top-tier cloud storage through October 31.

Koofr Cloud Storage is a cloud storage solution that’s reliable, safe and simple to use. Koofr claims to be the only cloud storage solution that doesn’t track your activity at all, so you can access it safely and anonymously via desktop, mobile and WebDav. All of your files are encrypted in rest and in transfer for outstanding security, which is paramount when it comes to your digital life.

In addition to security, Koofr is also convenient, letting you connect all of your existing cloud accounts in a single location to view all of your files, no matter where they live. There are no upload or transfer limits so you can move giant files between providers as much as you like and you can easily manage all of your files. Koofr even offers a duplicate finder and a renaming tool to help you clean up your file library and get it better organized.

Don’t shell out on cloud storage. From now through October 31, you can get a lifetime subscription to 100GB of Koofr Cloud Storage for just $29.99 (reg. $540).

