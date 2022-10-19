For a while, the metaverse seemed like a strange pet project of Mark Zuckerberg doomed to only be adopted by the most ardent of internet hipsters and crypto nerds. According to a recent PwC study, however, 66% of organizations are invested in the metaverse, putting money and time into business opportunities in augmented reality, the blockchain, NFTs and more.

With so much money pouring into the metaverse, it’s high time you got involved. In The 2022 Metaverse & AR Developer Bundle, you’ll learn not only how to invest and create wealth in the metaverse, but also how to build programs and technology that benefit from this new frontier.

This bundle includes nine courses. In these courses, you will be introduced to augmented reality, virtual reality, webVR, XR and more. You’ll learn how to set up Unity’s XR Interaction Toolkit to create interactable objects that can communicate with hand-grabbing controllers and exist in the metaverse. You’ll also learn how to build a variety of AR and VR games to get familiar with programming basics.

From there, you’ll delve more into the business opportunities, creating an AR app for the retail industry, building VR websites and more. Finally, there’s a deep dive into wealth creation in the metaverse, teaching you how to find good projects to work on and understand the skills you need to leverage this groundbreaking technology to earn money and build your own business empire.

The metaverse is one of the most exciting new digital frontiers in recent memory. Dive in with The 2022 Metaverse & AR Developer Bundle, on sale for a limited time for just $29.

Prices and availability are subject to change.