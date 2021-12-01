Learn how to code from engaging project-based courses for just $13.50

No need to wait for the new year before making a major life change; you can start learning skills that can lead to an exciting new tech career.

There has literally never been a better time to learn to code. For one thing, there is now an extreme shortage of skilled tech workers. And for another, even total novices can quickly acquire in-demand skills from the 15 project-based and hands-on courses in The 2022 All-in-One Learn to Code Certification Bundle. Best of all, if you use coupon code CMSAVE70 before Dec. 5, you can get the bundle for just $13.50 during this Cyber Week sale.

The basic course, "Build Responsive Real World Websites with HTML5 & CSS3," is a crowd favorite: Former students rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars. Instructor Jonas Schmedtmann shares the expertise he gained by building websites to fund a master's degree in engineering. Or you can start with "The Python Mega Course: Build 10 Real World Applications" because Python skills are always in great demand and they are so easy to learn.

Of course, you can't go wrong with Java, either, so you can begin with "Java: A Complete Tutorial from ZERO to JDBC Course 2021," if you prefer. You can focus on mobile apps with "Swift 5.5 Hacking iOS 15 App Development with SwiftUI 3 & Xcode 13."

If you want variety, try "The Complete 2022 Web Developer Bootcamp: Build 15 Projects," which includes HTML5, CSS3, APIs, mobile and more. Other courses you don't need prior experience for are "JavaScript Beginner Bootcamp 2022," "C++: Master C++ with Step-By-Step Examples for Beginners" or "2022 Complete Ruby on Rails 6 Bootcamp."

Once you've got JavaScript basics down, you may want to try "Develop & Publish a Google Chrome Extension." You'll also need a JavaScript background before taking the popular blockchain and crypto courses, "Create Your First DApp on Ethereum: A Concise Tutorial" and "NFT Blockchain Decentralized App Development with Solidity & JavaScript."

After you've gained some coding experience, you'll be ready for "Google Go Programming for Beginners (Golang)." And remember, database skills are very highly valued, so you'll want to dive into "AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate: Complete Course," "Fullstack Web Development: Build Websites with Node & MongoDB NoSQL Databases" and "SQL: Master SQL Database Queries in Just 90 Minutes!"

