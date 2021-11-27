Learn in-demand ethical hacking skills in your own time for $11 during this Black Friday sale

Even if you have no prior tech experience at all and are working full-time, you can qualify for a well-paid career in the tech industry by developing the skills found in these 10 self-paced courses.

Since cybercrimes are becoming more frequent and severe almost every day, ethical hacking skills are always much in demand. Mid-sized companies, in particular, are vulnerable to data breaches or other types of cyberattacks. You need no prior tech experience at all to get started with The 2022 Premium Certified Ethical Hacker Certification Bundle and the 10 courses are all self-paced, so you can acquire the skills you need even while working full-time. Best of all, you can get it for just $10.50 using coupon code BFSAVE70 during our Black Friday sale.

It's not necessary to finish all 10 courses in order to apply for well-paid positions, either. In "Learn Python & Ethical Hacking From Scratch," alone, you'll learn many valuable skills. Then you can learn all about things like network scanning, password cracking, web hacking and more in "Learn Python & Ethical Hacking From Scratch."

Students have been extremely satisfied with "Kali Linux Hacker Tools, Tricks and Techniques 2022," they awarded it an impressive rating of 4.9 out of five stars. Instructor Atul Tiwari brings his expertise from over a decade in information security and training more than 90,000 students live and online on information security and penetration testing.

"Learn Website Hacking From Scratch" and "EC-Council Certified Ethical Hacker - CEH v11" provide a great general overview of tools and skills. And "Hacking in Practice: Certified Ethical Hacking MEGA Course" dives deep with more than 20 hours of content.

The last beginner course, "Ethical Hacking: Network Scan by Nmap & Nessus," flows into "Network Hacking Continued - Intermediate to Advanced." "Certified Ethical Hacker Bootcamp" is also a general course at the intermediate level.

CompTIA certifications are recognized worldwide and really add shine to a resume. "CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-001) Ethical Hacking - The Total Course" helps you pass that exam, and the certification will set you apart from the job-seeking horde.

Don't miss this chance to learn ethical hacking skills, use coupon code BFSAVE70 to get The 2022 Premium Certified Ethical Hacker Certification Bundle for only $10.50 during our Black Friday sale. Note: This coupon code is good through Dec. 5, 2021.

Prices subject to change.